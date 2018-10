Broadcast Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 1: ‘A Million Little Things’ Climbs Into Top 10

Freshman ABC series “A Million Little Things” saw enough lift in the delayed viewing ratings to rank among the top 10 shows for week two of the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

For the week of Oct. 1-Oct. 7, “A Million Little Things” rose from a 0.8 in Live+Same Day to a 1.9 in Live+7, an increase of a 1.1, or 138%. That is good enough to rank it at number 10 for the week in the key demo. The show had previously grown by a 0.7 in the Live+3 ratings for week two, ranking at number 13 at that time.

Fellow ABC series “The Good Doctor,” a perennial topper of the delayed viewing charts, saw a similar percentage lift. The medical drama grew 136% to a 2.6 rating overall. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” also more than doubled in the demo, growing 143%. Other shows to double for the week include “Manifest,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “SWAT,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Read the full breakdown of the week below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Broadcast Date Live+SD

A18-49 Live+7

A18-49 Live +7 Actual Gain Live+7 % Gain THIS IS US NBC 10/02/18 2.4 4.3 +1.9 +79% MANIFEST NBC 10/01/18 1.8 3.6 +1.8 +100% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 10/04/18 2.2 3.8 +1.6 +73% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 10/01/18 1.1 2.6 +1.5 +136% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/02/18 1.5 2.9 +1.4 +93% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 10/04/18 1.6 3.0 +1.4 +88% 911 FOX 10/01/18 1.5 2.8 +1.3 +87% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/03/18 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/03/18 1.2 2.4 +1.2 +100% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/03/18 0.8 1.9 +1.1 +138% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/03/18 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 10/03/18 0.7 1.7 +1.0 +143% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 10/04/18 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 10/04/18 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56% WILL & GRACE NBC 10/04/18 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% EMPIRE FOX 10/03/18 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60% S.W.A.T. CBS 10/04/18 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 10/04/18 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% BULL CBS 10/01/18 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/03/18 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 10/04/18 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% NCIS CBS 10/02/18 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% SURVIVOR CBS 10/03/18 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/03/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% THE RESIDENT FOX 10/01/18 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/03/18 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% FBI CBS 10/02/18 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 10/05/18 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% THE GIFTED FOX 10/02/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10/02/18 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 10/01/18 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% BLUE BLOODS CBS 10/05/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 10/07/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 10/05/18 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% STATION 19 ABC 10/04/18 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% FAMILY GUY FOX 10/07/18 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 10/03/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 10/01/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% MOM CBS 10/04/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 10/02/18 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% SPEECHLESS ABC 10/05/18 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 10/05/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 10/02/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MURPHY BROWN CBS 10/04/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/03/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% STAR FOX 10/03/18 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/04/18 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 10/05/18 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SHARK TANK ABC 10/07/18 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 10/07/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE COOL KIDS FOX 10/05/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 10/07/18 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% THE VOICE-MON NBC 10/01/18 2.1 2.5 +0.4 +19% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 10/07/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 10/05/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MACGYVER CBS 10/05/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% I FEEL BAD NBC 10/04/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 10/01/18 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 10/07/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% REL FOX 10/07/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/01/18 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% 20/20-FRI ABC 10/05/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50%

Live+7 Total Viewers