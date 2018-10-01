Broadcast Live+3 Ratings for Sept. 24: ‘Manifest,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ See Big Lifts

With the delayed viewing ratings starting to trickle in from premiere week, freshman series “Manifest” continues to perform well for NBC.
According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Manifest” added 5.7 million viewers after three days of playback, bringing its total haul to 16.1 million viewers. That 55% increase is the biggest viewership lift for an NBC series premiere in measurement history, which dates back to May 2007. The previous record was 4.6 million, held by “Will & Grace” after its return last year. In adults 18-49, “Manifest” was also number one, growing from a 2.2 rating to a 3.6 for a 68% increase.
ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was also a substantial gainer in total viewers, adding an additional 5.1 million viewers for 12.4 million total, an increase of 69%. The sophomore medical drama also saw incredible lift in the key demo, growing 95% from a 1.3 to a 2.5.
For CBS, “The Big Bang Theory” was once again one of the top delayed viewing gainers with its twelfth season premiere, while freshman show “Magnum P.I.” saw modest lifts. On Fox, “9-1-1” marked Fox’s highest rated and most watched Monday telecast in over two and a half years.
Read the full Live+3 ratings below.
Live+3 Total Viewers for Monday, Sept. 24
|Network
|Series
|Live+Same Day Total Viewers (in Millions)
|Live+3 Total Viewers (in Millions)
|Increase (in Millions)
|Percent Change
|NBC
|MANIFEST
|10,411
|16,134
|5,723
|55%
|ABC
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|7,351
|12,430
|5,079
|69%
|CBS
|BULL
|7,335
|11,257
|3,922
|53%
|CBS
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|12,933
|16,832
|3,899
|30%
|FOX
|911
|6,607
|9,779
|3,172
|48%
|CBS
|MAGNUM P.I.
|8,130
|10,984
|2,854
|35%
|CBS
|YOUNG SHELDON
|10,589
|13,427
|2,838
|27%
|FOX
|THE RESIDENT
|4,884
|6,999
|2,115
|43%
|NBC
|THE VOICE
|9,668
|11,487
|1,819
|19%
|ABC
|DANCING WITH THE STARS
|7,700
|9,122
|1,422
|18%
|CW
|PENN & TELLER:FOOL US
|892
|1,118
|226
|25%
|CW
|WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY
|726
|912
|186
|26%
Live+3 Adults 18-49 for Monday, Sept. 24
|Network
|Series
|Live+Same Day Adults 18-49
|Live+3 Adults 18-49
|Increase
|
Percent Change
|NBC
|MANIFEST
|2.16
|3.63
|1.47
|68%
|CBS
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|2.47
|3.71
|1.24
|50%
|ABC
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|1.29
|2.52
|1.23
|95%
|FOX
|911
|1.59
|2.47
|0.88
|55%
|CBS
|YOUNG SHELDON
|1.72
|2.49
|0.77
|45%
|CBS
|BULL
|0.87
|1.50
|0.63
|72%
|CBS
|MAGNUM P.I.
|1.16
|1.67
|0.51
|44%
|FOX
|THE RESIDENT
|1.10
|1.56
|0.46
|42%
|NBC
|THE VOICE
|2.03
|2.47
|0.44
|22%
|ABC
|DANCING WITH THE STARS
|1.00
|1.27
|0.27
|27%
|CW
|WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY
|0.21
|0.28
|0.07
|33%
|CW
|PENN & TELLER:FOOL US
|0.24
|0.31
|0.07
|29%