Broadcast Live+3 Ratings for Sept. 24: ‘Manifest,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ See Big Lifts

With the delayed viewing ratings starting to trickle in from premiere week, freshman series “Manifest” continues to perform well for NBC.

According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Manifest” added 5.7 million viewers after three days of playback, bringing its total haul to 16.1 million viewers. That 55% increase is the biggest viewership lift for an NBC series premiere in measurement history, which dates back to May 2007. The previous record was 4.6 million, held by “Will & Grace” after its return last year. In adults 18-49, “Manifest” was also number one, growing from a 2.2 rating to a 3.6 for a 68% increase.

ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was also a substantial gainer in total viewers, adding an additional 5.1 million viewers for 12.4 million total, an increase of 69%.  The sophomore medical drama also saw incredible lift in the key demo, growing 95% from a  1.3 to a 2.5.

For CBS, “The Big Bang Theory” was once again one of the top delayed viewing gainers with its twelfth season premiere, while freshman show “Magnum P.I.” saw modest lifts. On Fox, “9-1-1” marked Fox’s highest rated and most watched Monday telecast in over two and a half years.

Read the full Live+3 ratings below.

Live+3 Total Viewers for Monday, Sept. 24

Network Series Live+Same Day Total Viewers (in Millions) Live+3 Total Viewers (in Millions) Increase (in Millions) Percent Change
NBC MANIFEST 10,411 16,134 5,723 55%
ABC THE GOOD DOCTOR 7,351 12,430 5,079 69%
CBS BULL 7,335 11,257 3,922 53%
CBS THE BIG BANG THEORY 12,933 16,832 3,899 30%
FOX 911 6,607 9,779 3,172 48%
CBS MAGNUM P.I. 8,130 10,984 2,854 35%
CBS YOUNG SHELDON 10,589 13,427 2,838 27%
FOX THE RESIDENT 4,884 6,999 2,115 43%
NBC THE VOICE 9,668 11,487 1,819 19%
ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS 7,700 9,122 1,422 18%
CW PENN & TELLER:FOOL US 892 1,118 226 25%
CW WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY 726 912 186 26%

Live+3 Adults 18-49 for Monday, Sept. 24 

Network Series Live+Same Day Adults 18-49 Live+3 Adults 18-49 Increase
Percent Change
NBC MANIFEST 2.16 3.63 1.47 68%
CBS THE BIG BANG THEORY 2.47 3.71 1.24 50%
ABC THE GOOD DOCTOR 1.29 2.52 1.23 95%
FOX 911 1.59 2.47 0.88 55%
CBS YOUNG SHELDON 1.72 2.49 0.77 45%
CBS BULL 0.87 1.50 0.63 72%
CBS MAGNUM P.I. 1.16 1.67 0.51 44%
FOX THE RESIDENT 1.10 1.56 0.46 42%
NBC THE VOICE 2.03 2.47 0.44 22%
ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS 1.00 1.27 0.27 27%
CW WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY 0.21 0.28 0.07 33%
CW PENN & TELLER:FOOL US 0.24 0.31 0.07 29%

