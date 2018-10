Broadcast Live+3 Ratings for Week of Oct. 1: ‘Good Doctor’ Doubles, ‘Manifest’ Stays on Top

“Manifest” continues to top all other new shows of the season in the delayed viewing ratings.

In the Live+3 ratings for week 2 of the 2018-2019 broadcast season, which ran from Oct. 1-Oct. 7, “Manifest” was the top gainer in total viewers and second highest gainer in adults 18-49, second only to fellow NBC series “This Is Us.” “Manifest” grew by 72% to a 3.1 rating in the key demo after three days of playback, while also adding over 5.5 million viewers for approximately 14 million viewers total.

“The Good Doctor” on ABC also remains a serious force in delayed viewing. The medical drama doubled to a 2.2 in the key demo with last week’s episode, while also growing by 63% to 11.7 million viewers total. It was the second biggest gainer of the week in total viewers behind “Manifest.”

Freshman shows “New Amsterdam” and “A Million Little Things” also saw good growth in the delayed viewing numbers, with the NBC medical drama growing by a 1.0 to a 2.5 and the ABC drama growing by a 0.7 to a 1.5, or 88% growth.

Check out the full Live+3 rankings for the week below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49 for Oct. 1-Oct. 7

Series Originator Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth THIS IS US NBC 10/02/18 2.4 3.8 +1.4 +58% MANIFEST NBC 10/01/18 1.8 3.1 +1.3 +72% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 10/04/18 2.2 3.4 +1.2 +55% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 10/01/18 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 10/04/18 1.6 2.7 +1.1 +69% 911 FOX 10/01/18 1.5 2.5 +1.0 +67% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/02/18 1.5 2.5 +1.0 +67% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/03/18 1.4 2.2 +0.8 +57% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/03/18 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/03/18 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% EMPIRE FOX 10/03/18 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 10/03/18 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 10/04/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/03/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% BULL CBS 10/01/18 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 10/04/18 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% WILL & GRACE NBC 10/04/18 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 10/04/18 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% S.W.A.T. CBS 10/04/18 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SURVIVOR CBS 10/03/18 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% THE GOOD PLACE NBC 10/04/18 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 10/05/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/03/18 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% BLUE BLOODS CBS 10/05/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 10/07/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/03/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 10/05/18 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% THE RESIDENT FOX 10/01/18 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% STATION 19 ABC 10/04/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% FAMILY GUY FOX 10/07/18 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MOM CBS 10/04/18 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% NCIS CBS 10/02/18 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% THE GIFTED FOX 10/02/18 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FBI CBS 10/02/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% STAR FOX 10/03/18 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE VOICE-TUE NBC 10/02/18 1.8 2.2 +0.4 +22% SPEECHLESS ABC 10/05/18 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 10/01/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/04/18 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 10/05/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 10/02/18 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% MURPHY BROWN CBS 10/04/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10/02/18 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/03/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/03/18 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 10/03/18 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 10/01/18 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 10/05/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SHARK TANK ABC 10/07/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 10/07/18 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MACGYVER CBS 10/05/18 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 10/01/18 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 10/07/18 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% THE COOL KIDS FOX 10/05/18 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% THE VOICE-MON NBC 10/01/18 2.1 2.4 +0.3 +14% DATELINE FRI NBC 10/05/18 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% DANCING W/STARS:JUNIORS ABC 10/07/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% REL FOX 10/07/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% I FEEL BAD NBC 10/04/18 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% 20/20-FRI ABC 10/05/18 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 10/07/18 1.3 1.5 +0.2 +15% THE SIMPSONS FOX 10/07/18 1.8 2.0 +0.2 +11% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 10/07/18 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% BURDEN OF TRUTH CW 10/03/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% THE OUTPOST CW 10/02/18 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 10/01/18 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CHILD SUPPORT ABC 10/05/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 10/06/18 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 10/06/18 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% 48 HOURS CBS 10/06/18 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% DANCING W/STARS SP-10/2 ABC 10/02/18 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/01/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11%

Live+3 Total Viewers for Oct. 1-Oct. 7