‘Broad City,’ ‘The Simpsons’ Win Juried Emmy Awards

“The Simpsons” and “Broad City” were among the winners of juried Primetime Emmy Awards announced Tuesday by the Television Academy. Winners in the juried categories will be presented with their awards Sept. 8 and 9 at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” Nickelodeon’s “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie,” HBO’s “The Number on Great Grandpa’s Arm,” Disney Channel’s “The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular,” Fox’s “The Simpsons,” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe” were named winners for outstanding individual achievement in animation. Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and Starz’s “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste!” won for outstanding achievement in motion design.

No award was given in the outstanding innovation in interactive programming category. See the full list of juried winners below:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Adventure Time • Ketchup • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon

Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist

The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films

Jeff Scher, Production Designer

Related Sterling K. Brown Compares Second Emmy Win to Childbirth Emmy Awards: 8 Burning Questions at the Finish Line

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation

Justin Martin, Background Designer

The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor • Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation

Steven Universe • Jungle Moon • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Patrick Bryson, Background Painter

Outstanding Motion Design

Broad City • Mushrooms • Comedy Central • Jax Media

Mike Perry, Animation Director

Isam Prado, Supervising Animator

Eric Perez, Animator

Maya Edelman, Animator

Barbara Benas, Animator

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste! • Starz • Zero Point Zero Films

Mike Houston, Design and Graphics Director

Daniel de Graaf, Art Director

Naoko Saito, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist

Ryan Frost, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist

Chris King, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist