‘Broad City,’ ‘The Simpsons’ Win Juried Emmy Awards

“The Simpsons” and “Broad City” were among the winners of juried Primetime Emmy Awards announced Tuesday by the Television Academy. Winners in the juried categories will be presented with their awards Sept. 8 and 9 at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time,” Nickelodeon’s “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie,” HBO’s “The Number on Great Grandpa’s Arm,” Disney Channel’s “The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular,” Fox’s “The Simpsons,” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe” were named winners for outstanding individual achievement in animation. Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and Starz’s “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste!” won for outstanding achievement in motion design.
No award was given in the outstanding innovation in interactive programming category. See the full list of juried winners below:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Adventure Time • Ketchup • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon
Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist
The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm • HBO • HBO Documentary Films
Jeff Scher, Production Designer
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
Justin Martin, Background Designer
The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor • Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation
Steven Universe • Jungle Moon • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Patrick Bryson, Background Painter
Outstanding Motion Design
Broad City • Mushrooms • Comedy Central • Jax Media
Mike Perry, Animation Director
Isam Prado, Supervising Animator
Eric Perez, Animator
Maya Edelman, Animator
Barbara Benas, Animator
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste! • Starz • Zero Point Zero Films
Mike Houston, Design and Graphics Director
Daniel de Graaf, Art Director
Naoko Saito, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist
Ryan Frost, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist
Chris King, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist