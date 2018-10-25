You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Broad City’ Sets Fifth and Final Season Premiere Date

Comedy Central announced the fifth season premiere date for “Broad City” on Thursday.

The final season of the critically acclaimed series will launch Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere will be followed by the debut of the new scripted series “The Other Two.” Comedy Central also released a video to go along with the date announcement, which can be viewed above.

It was announced back in April that the upcoming season would be the show’s last. At the time of that announcement, it was also revealed that series creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson has signed a new first-look agreement with Comedy Central.

As part of that deal, Comedy Central put three new series into development. Two, “Mall Town USA” with writer-creator Gabe Liedman “Young Professionals” with writer David Litt, executive produced by Glazer and Jacobson; and a third, “Platinum Status,” written by Glazer’s brother Eliot and exec produced by Glazer with Principato Young and Electric Avenue’s Will Arnett and Marc Forman.

“Broad City” premiered on Comedy Central in 2014 and has drawn strong praise ever since. Born out of their web series of the same name, the show stars Glazer and Jacobson as two friends living in New York. The fourth season premiered in November 2017.

