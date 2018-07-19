Bristol Palin to Join ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

Bristol Palin is joining the upcoming season of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG,” a source confirms to Variety.

MTV declined to comment on the news, which TMZ first broke.

Palin was thrust into the spotlight when her pregnancy was announced during her mother, Sarah Palin’s, unsuccessful run for vice president alongside John McCain in 2008. Bristol Palin was 17 when her son, Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin, was born in December 2008.

Since then, Bristol Palin has appeared in a number of reality TV shows. She competed in “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010, finishing in third place, and returned to the ABC series for its all-star edition in 2012.

She also had a reality series on Lifetime, “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp,” that lasted one season in 2012, and released a memoir, “Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far,” in 2011. As for scripted roles, she had a brief role in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” in 2010 as a teenager dealing with an unexpected pregnancy.

Palin is now 27 and had two more children. She joins previously announced cast members Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell. She replaces Farrah Abraham, with whom MTV cut ties earlier this year.

The next season of “Teen Mom OG” is set to air on MTV this fall.