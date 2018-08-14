APA Alternative Agent Brian Speiser Promoted to Partner at APA

Alternative TV agent Brian Speiser has been promoted to partner after six years at APA.

Speiser has helped rev up APA’s reality TV business by repping a range of busy independent production banners, including 10Fold Productions, Cineflix Productions, Collins Avenue, GRB Entertainment, Karga 7 Pictures, Ish Entertainment, Ping Pong Productions, Red Marble Media, Super Delicious, Superjacket Productions, Tremendous! Entertainment, and The Workshop. Among Speiser’s recent success stories is A&E’s Emmy-winning docu series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which he helped assemble on behalf of client Remini.

Speiser previously served as APA’s VP of alternative and factual programming. He joined the agency in 2012 after working for the entertainment arm of IPG’s Octagon management firm. He began his career in the William Morris Agency mail room in 2005.

“Brian and the Alternative and Factual Programming department have done a tremendous job in establishing APA as a leading destination for artists and content creators in our industry,” said Jim Gosnell, APA’s president and CEO. “His vision and expertise in this arena have resulted in extraordinary success for our clients, and I’m very proud to acknowledge his exceptional work with this well-deserved promotion.”

Speiser said the changes under way in the agency business, as the largest players look to expand and diversify, have created openings for smaller percenteries focused on entirely on talent representation.

“In an era where many agencies deliberately try to scale into businesses competitive with their own client bases, it’s a thrill to be a part of APA’s winning effort to devise bespoke and industry-defining solutions for our clients,” added Speiser. “I couldn’t be more excited by what we’re building, and it’s a privilege to be an APA partner.”