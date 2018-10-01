You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Producer Brian Robbins Tapped to Lead Nickelodeon

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian Robbins, President, Paramount Players, Paramount Pictures, photographed at his home in Brentwood, CA by Dan Doperalski for Variety
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski/Variety

Producer Brian Robbins has been tapped as the new head of Nickelodeon, Viacom’s kid-focused cable channel that has been struggling with declining ratings and changing viewing habits among its target demographic.

Robbins, the founder of Awesomeness TV, has most recently been based at Viacom’s Paramount Pictures as head of its Paramount Players genre pic division.

“Brian is a creative powerhouse who has spent his career on the frontlines of our industry, anticipating and driving changes in television, film and digital media,” said Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. “With his unmatched credentials in kids’ entertainment and his firsthand knowledge of Nickelodeon, I have asked Brian to drive the innovation and transformation that will ensure the brand remains the dominant force with young audiences.”

