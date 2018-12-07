×
Brian K. Vaughan Sets Overall Film and TV Deal With Legendary Entertainment

Multi-hyphenate Brian K. Vaughan has set an overall deal with Legendary Entertainment to develop film and TV projects for the studio.

Vaughan is a versatile scribe who has penned comic books and worked on such TV series as ABC’s “Lost” and CBS’ “Under the Dome.”

“Through truly inspired storytelling, Brian has created immersive, compelling worlds that are devoured by fans worldwide,” stated Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television Studios. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Brian to bring his visions and extraordinary library of work to the screen.”

Vaughan said he would pursue adaptations of some of his previous comic creations as well as new projects for Legendary.

“It’s a tremendous honor to work with them on adaptations of some of my and my talented collaborators’ past and current comics, and I’m looking forward to hopefully creating a few wholly original stories with them, as well,” he said.

At present Vaughan is an exec producer of the FX pilot based on his comic “Y: The Last Man.” And he’s a consultant on the Hulu drama series “Runaways,” also based on one of his comics.

Vughan is represented by Verve and attorney Julian Zajfen of Ziffren Brittenham.

