Brian & Mark Gunn to Develop Ghost Hunter Drama for CBS, Dan Lin to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Lin Warner Bros
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Brothers Brian and Mark Gunn are developing a one-hour supernatural drama project at CBSVariety has learned exclusively.

The project is titled “Otherworld.” After discovering that she has the ability to communicate with spirits, a young woman is drawn into the world of the paranormal where she partners with a rag-tag team of eccentric ghost hunters to investigate hauntings and help the dead find the closure they need to cross over to the other side.

The Gunns will write and executive produce, with Dan Lin also set to executive produce under his Rideback banner. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The Gunns previously created the MTV series and TV movie “2gether,” which spoofed popular boy bands like N*Sync and the Backstreet Boys. They have collaborated on films like “Bring It On: Again” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.” They are also writing the screenplay for the film adaptation of the Millarworld comic book “Jupiter’s Legacy.” They are the brothers of filmmaker James Gunn and actor Sean Gunn.

Lin is known for producing hit films like the remake of “IT,” “The Lego Movie,” and “Sherlock Holmes.” He is also an executive producer on Fox’s series adaptation of “Lethal Weapon” and the upcoming films “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and the live-action remake of “Aladdin.” Last year, he also executive produced the pilot “Murder” at CBS, which was based on the BBC miniseries of the same name.

The Gunns are repped by ICM and Jackoway Tyerman. Lin is repped by UTA.

(Pictured: Dan Lin)

