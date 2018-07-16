‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Sets New Deal With Sony Pictures Television

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan has extended his stay at Sony Pictures Television for another three years.

The renewal of Gilligan’s overall deal is a win for the studio at a time when A-list showrunners are being heavily courted by Netflix and other streaming services for exclusive production pacts. Gilligan, creator and showrunner of the renowned “Breaking Bad” and co-creator and exec producer of its prequel, “Better Call Saul,” is among TV’s most sought-after showrunners and creators.

Gilligan and his High Bridge Prods. banner have been based at Sony Pictures TV for the past 11 years. It’s understood that Gilligan did not shop around for a new deal but opted to remain at his longtime studio home. AMC’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” which launches its fourth season Aug. 6, are both Sony TV productions, as is the limited series “Raven,” about the 1978 Jim Jones massacre in Guyana, that Gilligan is shepherding for HBO.

“Vince is a cornerstone of the success of Sony Pictures Television and could not be a more important member of the Sony family. He is a phenomenal talent and a true friend,” said Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

Related 'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Suggests 'Maybe It's Time for Heroes Again' on TV Sony Pictures TV to See Layoffs With Consolidation of International TV Operations, Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Unit

Gilligan’s decision to stay with Sony Pictures TV is also notable because the studio has had significant transition in its management ranks during the past year. Tony Vinciquerra was named chairman-CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment in June 2017, while the TV management ranks shuffled later in the year with the elevation of Frost, Parnell and Clodfelter, and the appointment of Fox and Hulu alum Mike Hopkins as chairman of TV.

Gilligan has a few other series projects in the hopper, but he has no intention of following the lead of Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy and other boldface name showrunners in aiming to have a multitude of series on the air at the same time.

“Sony has been a great home for us for 11 years and we are thrilled for it to continue for many more years,” said Gilligan. “Tony, Mike, Jeff, Chris, Jason and the entire Sony team have been amazing to work with. That collaborative partnership has a great deal to do with the success we have enjoyed together.”

The success of “Breaking Bad” has allowed Gilligan to build a public profile as a respected dramatist and chronicler of our times. This past weekend, Gilligan attended the exclusive Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he interviewed billionaire investor Warren Buffett for the invitation-only crowd of media and tech moguls. This week, he’ll be on the other end of the conference spectrum in San Diego, where Comic-Con International will pay tribute to “Breaking Bad” on the 10th anniversary of its premiere, as well as host a panel for Season 4 of “Better Call Saul.”