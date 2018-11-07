You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works With Series Creator Vince Gilligan

Erin Nyren

Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad” may have had its finale in 2013, but Variety has confirmed that series creator Vince Gilligan is working on a new film with ties to the beloved series.

Gilligan is working on a two-hour film, though whether it’s destined for multiplexes or television is unclear.

Details are sparse, with no information on what shape the movie would take — a prequel like “Better Call Saul” or something else — or whether any of “Breaking Bad’s” stars will return. The Albuquerque Journal includes a logline stating the film “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.”

The Journal also reports the title as “Greenbriar,” though whether that’s the final title is in the air as well. Production in the Duke City is scheduled to begin mid-November through early February, according to the Journal.

More to come…

  • Breaking Bad

    'Breaking Bad' Movie in the Works With Series Creator Vince Gilligan

