‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Creators and Stars Talk Crossover Potential

The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter.

In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking Bad.” Among the revelations, next season viewers will meet a character never seen in “Breaking Bad,” but who Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman references in the first episode in which he appears.

“This season you get to meet Lalo, who is portrayed by a magnificent actor named Tony Dalton,” said Gould. In the scene from “Breaking Bad” where Walter and Jesse take Saul to the dessert and threaten to bury him, Saul reference’s Lalo.

“I think you’re going to see a few familiar faces that you’re going to enjoy,” Gould said. “I know I certainly do.”

Gould and Odenkirk also talked about the connection between the two shows — with Odenkirk noting that he sometimes feels bad for his character, Jimmy McGill, who is fated to become Saul Goodman. Odenkirk said that he at one point called Gould and asked, “Could we just change the name of the show?”

Gould said that a similar idea was pitched to him by Noah Hawley, creator and showrunner of “Fargo” and “Legion.”

“Noah Hawley said to me, we were at an event, ‘I have a pitch for you for your show — he never becomes Saul Goodman.”

After the “Better Call Saul” panel, the cast of “Breaking Bad” took the Hall H stage. Gilligan, who joined them, when by moderator Bill Burr if any of the actors on stage could appear on “Better Call Saul,” said that neither Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman would appear on “Better Call Saul” season four, but added, “I suspect that we would be sorely remiss” if Walter and Jesse did not appear on “Better Call Saul.”

Gilligan also talked about when he realized that the show had caught cultural traction, telling Cranston, “When you got the Emmy nomination and then won the Emmy for our first seven episodes, that to me was the turning point.” Gilligan said that when they called Cranston’s name for his first “Breaking Bad” Emmy win in 2008, “all the air went out of my lungs. I jumped up, I never do shit like that, I jumped up and I hit my hands together so hard when I got home I had to put them in ice water.”