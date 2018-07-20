‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Creators and Stars Talk Crossover Potential

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter.

In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking Bad.” Among the revelations, next season viewers will meet a character never seen in “Breaking Bad,” but who Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman references in the first episode in which he appears.

“This season you get to meet Lalo, who is portrayed by a magnificent actor named Tony Dalton,” said Gould. In the scene from “Breaking Bad” where Walter and Jesse take Saul to the dessert and threaten to bury him, Saul reference’s Lalo.

“I think you’re going to see a few familiar faces that you’re going to enjoy,” Gould said. “I know I certainly do.”

Gould and Odenkirk also talked about the connection between the two shows — with Odenkirk noting that he sometimes feels bad for his character, Jimmy McGill, who is fated to become Saul Goodman. Odenkirk said that he at one point called Gould and asked, “Could we just change the name of the show?”

Related

Gould said that a similar idea was pitched to him by Noah Hawley, creator and showrunner of “Fargo” and “Legion.”

“Noah Hawley said to me, we were at an event, ‘I have a pitch for you for your show — he never becomes Saul Goodman.”

After the “Better Call Saul” panel, the cast of “Breaking Bad” took the Hall H stage. Gilligan, who joined them, when by moderator Bill Burr if any of the actors on stage could appear on “Better Call Saul,” said that neither Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman would appear on “Better Call Saul” season four, but added, “I suspect that we would be sorely remiss” if Walter and Jesse did not appear on “Better Call Saul.”

Gilligan also talked about when he realized that the show had caught cultural traction, telling Cranston, “When you got the Emmy nomination and then won the Emmy for our first seven episodes, that to me was the turning point.” Gilligan said that when they called Cranston’s name for his first “Breaking Bad” Emmy win in 2008, “all the air went out of my lungs. I jumped up, I never do shit like that, I jumped up and I hit my hands together so hard when I got home I had to put them in ice water.”

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

More TV

  • 'Breaking Bad,' 'Better Call Saul' Creators

    'Breaking Bad,' 'Better Call Saul' Creators and Stars Talk Crossover Potential

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • Bristol Palin Teen Mom OG

    Bristol Palin to Join 'Teen Mom OG' Cast

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • Jeanine Pirro You the Jury

    Whoopi Goldberg, Jeanine Pirro Have Spat During 'View' Appearance

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale

    ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Addresses Andrew Lincoln Series Exit

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • Syfy Debuts 'Nightflyers' Trailer at Comic-Con

    Watch Interstellar Madness Unfold in New Trailer for Syfy's 'Nightflyers'

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • StarGirl

    Geoff Johns' 'Stargirl' Ordered to Series at DC Universe Streaming Service

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

  • Doctor Who Comic-Con

    'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Explains Why Playing the Doctor Is 'Liberating'

    The casts and producers of “Breaking Bad” and its prequel “Better Call Saul” were at Comic-Con Thursday to reminisce about the former and talk about the future of the latter. In a panel for “Better Call Saul,” creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould teased that the forthcoming fourth season would bring more overlap with “Breaking […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad