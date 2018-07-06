SPONSORED

Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Neymar Brazil
CREDIT: Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

There were no exuberant rumblings from the denizens of Mexico after round 16, as Brazil defeated El Tri 2-0 on Monday. Decried and lionized for his antics on the field during his time in Russia so far, all eyes will be on Neymar as he hopes to lead his team past the quarter-finals in their upcoming match against Belgium on Friday. The Red Devils, in turn, shockingly defeated Japan 3-2 after making a triumphant comeback in the second half from a two-goal deficit.

Brazil will play Belgium at Kazan Arena in Kazan on Friday at 11 a.m. PT, airing on Fox Sports 1. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

