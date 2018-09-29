You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bravo Suspends Michael Darby From ‘Real Housewives of the Potomac’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegation

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bravo

Bravo has suspended one of the personalities from its “Real Housewives of the Potomac” reality series amid allegations of sexual harassment from a crew member.

Michael Darby, husband of series regular Ashley Darby, is facing misdemeanor charges in Potomac, Md., for improper contact with a crew member who accuses Darby of groping him while the show was in production on Sept. 1, according to the Associated Press.

Bravo and “Potomac” producer Truly Original issued statements distancing the show from Darby.

“Bravo has comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place,” Bravo said in a statement. “We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners. Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”

Truly Original said it had launched a “review” of the situation and safety on the “Potomac” set.

“We take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have stringent policies, as well as training, in place to deal with all employee issues,” Truly Original said. “Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production. The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”

The “Potomac” installment of Bravo’s durable “Real Housewives” franchise debuted in January 2016.

(Pictured: “The Real Housewives of the Potomac”)

