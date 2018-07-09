Bravo Orders Jerry O’Connell Late-Night Series

Bravo has ordered a late-night talk show that will be executive produced by Jerry O’Connell and Andy Cohen.

Titled “Real Men Watch Bravo,” the show will be also be hosted by O’Connell. Set to premiere this fall, each episode will feature O’Connell alongside a panel of male celebrities, comics and tastemakers, discussing the buzziest Bravo moments and a variety of topics steeped in pop culture.

O’Connell is himself a diehard Bravo fan, with the new show meant to offer the male point of view pertaining to all things Bravo and entertainment. The actor is known for his roles in films like “Stand By Me” and “Joe’s Apartment” and shows like “Sliders,” “Crossing Jordan,” and most recently “Billions.”

Cohen is well-known to Bravo audiences as the host of “Watch What Happens Live,” the cabler’s nightly late-night talk series. He is also an executive producer on the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“Real Men Watch Bravo” is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Cohen, and O’Connell serving as executive producers.

Deadline first reported the series order.