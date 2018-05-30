Brat Sets First Multicam Sitcom with ‘Hotel Du Loone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hotel Du Loone
CREDIT: Courtesy of Brat
Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer.
Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The Love Boat’s” Ted Lange and “Hannah Montana” alum Jason Earles round out the group. The 10-episode series will stream on Brat’s YouTube channel. 
“We’re one of a handful of companies in the world broadcasting TV online for free,” said Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat, said in a statement. “With new shows like this, we’re doubling down on that proposition.”
“Hotel Du Loone” joins the recently announced “A Girl Named Jo,” a teen mystery series starring Annie LeBlanc and Addison Riecke, for Brat’s summer releases. “A Girl Named Jo,” the network’s first period drama, takes place in 1963, a decade after a factory fire had ruined a small town; LeBlanc’s and Riecke’s characters become unlikely friends from opposite sides of the tracks and uncover the community’s complex history.
Brat’s growing lineup of scripted content also includes both “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” a high school drama starring “Dance Moms” alumna Mackenzie Ziegler that now records more than 10 million viewers a month, according to Brat representatives.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Wants Roseanne Barr for New Streaming Platform

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

  • Garrett Yrigoyen Bachelorette

    'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Addresses Garrett Yrigoyen Controversy

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's

    Could 'Roseanne' Continue Without Roseanne Barr? It's a Long Shot

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

  • Hotel Du Loone

    Brat Sets First Multicam Sitcom with 'Hotel Du Loone' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

  • Sky Announces Cast for Second Season

    Sky Announces Cast for Second Season of 'Tin Star' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

  • Our Cartoon President

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'Our Cartoon President' Return Date

    Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “Hotel Du Loone,” which is slated to air later this summer. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s” Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad