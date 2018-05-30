Brat Sets First Multicam Sitcom with ‘Hotel Du Loone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital network Brat is in production on its first multicam sitcom “ Hotel Du Loone ,” which is slated to air later this summer.

Chris Tallman, Mindy Sterling, Terri Ivens and Reinaldo Zavarce. “The Love Boat’s” Ted Lange and “Hannah Montana” alum Jason Earles round out the group. The 10-episode series will stream on Brat ’s YouTube channel. Set inside a wacky and wondrous hotel, the show is led by Hayley LeBlanc, a nine-year-old newcomer, with a supporting cast of “The Thunderman’s”

“We’re one of a handful of companies in the world broadcasting TV online for free,” said Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat, said in a statement. “With new shows like this, we’re doubling down on that proposition.”

“Hotel Du Loone” joins the recently announced “ A Girl Named Jo ,” a teen mystery series starring Annie LeBlanc and Addison Riecke, for Brat’s summer releases. “A Girl Named Jo,” the network’s first period drama, takes place in 1963, a decade after a factory fire had ruined a small town; LeBlanc’s and Riecke’s characters become unlikely friends from opposite sides of the tracks and uncover the community’s complex history.

Brat’s growing lineup of scripted content also includes both “Chicken Girls” and “Total Eclipse,” a high school drama starring “Dance Moms” alumna Mackenzie Ziegler that now records more than 10 million viewers a month, according to Brat representatives.