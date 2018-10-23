You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bradley Whitford to Produce Church Choir Comedy in the Works at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Whitford
CREDIT: Joe Pugliese/August

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently titled “All Together Now.”

The series hails from Lesley Wake Webster, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Winer will also executive produce alongside Whitford. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wake Webster is under an overall deal, will produce.

This marks the second single-camera project that NBC has put into development this season with a major star attached to executive produce and potentially star. Previously, NBC announced it was developing the comedy series “The Obsolescents” with Meg Ryan attached. 

Should the project move forward, it would mark a homecoming of sorts for Whitford, who starred in the NBC drama “The West Wing” from 1999-2006. He also won an Emmy for his work on the show in 2001. Whitford currently appears in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” on which he was upped to series regular beginning with the upcoming third season. He also stars in the upcoming Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom,” which charts the rise of the tech giants of Silicon Valley. Whitford will also star in the upcoming films “The Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman and “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

Wake Webster recently worked on fellow 20th TV show “Life in Pieces,” and has also worked on shows like “The Odd Couple,” “New Girl,” and “Kitchen Confidential.”

Wake Webster is repped by WME. Whitford is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management. Winer is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    'Walking Dead' Ratings Hold Mostly Steady, Still Slips to Another Low

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • Netflix Elite season 1

    Netflix's 'Elite' Subverts Teen Drama Tropes With Style

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • Bradley Whitford

    Bradley Whitford to Produce Church Choir Comedy in the Works at NBC

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • ‘Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know

    'Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know Me' Lands at BBC, Showtime, Sky (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars Talk

    'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Stars Talk Family as 'Heart' of Show Steeped in Feminism

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • Steve Carell Minecraft

    Steve Carell Joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in Apple Morning Show Drama

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

  • CBS TV

    CBS Domestic TV Chief Paul Franklin to Retire

    NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad