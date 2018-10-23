Bradley Whitford to Produce Church Choir Comedy in the Works at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot commitment to a comedy series with Bradley Whitford attached as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The project, in which Whitford may also potentially star, follows a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy league professor becomes its director. It is currently titled “All Together Now.”

The series hails from Lesley Wake Webster, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jason Winer will also executive produce alongside Whitford. 20th Century Fox Television, where Wake Webster is under an overall deal, will produce.

This marks the second single-camera project that NBC has put into development this season with a major star attached to executive produce and potentially star. Previously, NBC announced it was developing the comedy series “The Obsolescents” with Meg Ryan attached.

Should the project move forward, it would mark a homecoming of sorts for Whitford, who starred in the NBC drama “The West Wing” from 1999-2006. He also won an Emmy for his work on the show in 2001. Whitford currently appears in the critically-acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” on which he was upped to series regular beginning with the upcoming third season. He also stars in the upcoming Nat Geo series “Valley of the Boom,” which charts the rise of the tech giants of Silicon Valley. Whitford will also star in the upcoming films “The Destroyer” opposite Nicole Kidman and “Godzilla: King of Monsters.”

Wake Webster recently worked on fellow 20th TV show “Life in Pieces,” and has also worked on shows like “The Odd Couple,” “New Girl,” and “Kitchen Confidential.”

Wake Webster is repped by WME. Whitford is repped by ICM and Greenlight Management. Winer is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.