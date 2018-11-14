‘Bosch’ Renewed for Season 6 at Amazon

“Bosch” has been renewed for a sixth season at Amazon ahead of the premiere of Season 5.

Season 5 of the cop drama is currently in production and will premiere in 2019. The series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels and is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company.

“’Bosch’ is a customer and critical favorite and Amazon Prime members are fans of this long-running series that delivers strong storytelling, complex characters, and exceptional performances,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We are happy to continue to work with Fabrik, Michael Connelly, and the rest of the team on this artful procedural drama.”

The one-hour series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer and is executive produced by Daniel Pyne, Overmyer, Fabrik Entertainment CEO Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, John Mankiewicz, Connelly, Red Arrow Studios International president Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman, and Elle Johnson. Welliver also serves as producer.

The news comes just days after Fabrik Entertainment scored another series order at CBS All Access. The streamer has ordered the scripted true-crime series “Interrogation,” which was co-created by Anders Weidemann and Mankiewicz.