TV Roundup: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5 Trailer Debuts (Watch)

bojack horseman season 3 premiere date
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

On today’s TV roundup, Netflix drops a new “BoJack Horseman” trailer and Len Wiseman boards “Swamp Thing” at DC Universe. 

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for the fifth season of “BoJack Horseman.” This season, BoJack stars as the main character in a new TV show called “Philbert.” As eerie similarities between Philbert’s onscreen life and Bojack’s reality become clear, BoJack is forced to confront issues in his past and present.

CASTING

Dermot Mulroney will guest star on season two of ABC’s “Station 19” as the father of police officer Ryan Tanner in a multi-episode arc that finds him returning to his hometown after a long absence. The new season is set to premiere on Oct. 4.

DATES

Ellen DeGeneres will return to stand up comedy after a 15 year hiatus in her new Netflix special “Relatable,” filmed at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall. The new special will debut on Netflix on Dec. 18

Jerry O’Connell’s new talk show “Bravo’s Play by Play,” will premiere Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. For a half hour on Monday nights, O’Connell and a team of panelists will review the wild moments, juicy news and highlights from the week in Bravo shows. Featured panelists will include Dave Holmes,  Brendan Schaub and Michael Yo, along with regular check-ins with O’Connell’s wife and Bravo super fan Rebecca Romijn.

DEVELOPMENT

Filmmaker Len Wiseman has signed on as executive producer and pilot director of “Swamp Thing,” the upcoming WBTV/DC drama series set to debut on the DC Universe streaming service in 2019.

Adam Levine’s 222 Productions and Universal Television have optioned the rights to the “Thorn” book series, written by Edgar Award-winning author James W. Hall. The 14-book series takes place in the Florida Keys, following Thorn, a reclusive fishing guide with a dark past.

 

