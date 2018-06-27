TV Roundup: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations.

CASTING

Netflix announced Piper PeraboJJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” co-created by Idris Elba. The show centers on Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.

Sony Crackle announced that Grammy-nominated artists Christina Milian and Leona Lewis and actress Zulay Henao will join the cast of Season Two of its original drama series “The Oath.” Additionally, actor and director Kevin Connolly will guest star and direct multiple episodes.

Netflix announced Ja’Siah Young will star as Dion Reese and Alisha Wainwright will star as Nicole Reese in “Raising Dion.” The show follows Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.

Related

DATES

Epix announced its Mark Burnett-produced revival boxing competition series “The Contender” will premiere on will premiere on Aug. 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will be hosted by undefeated boxing champion Andre “Son of God” Ward, who’s reprising his role in “Creed II” later this year. The fighters will be coached by renowned trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson.

Netflix announcedBoJack Horseman Season Five will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 14. Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom “Horsin’ Around,” who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback.

GREENLIGHTS

iHeartMedia announced Unqualified Media will produce a long-form “Anna Faris is Unqualified” radio program which will air weekends across Top 40 broadcast radio stations nationwide. The show features interviews with celebrities and cultural figures who tackle a variety of topics such as dating and relationships, in addition to taking phone calls from listeners seeking relationship advice.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon announced it has made two key appointments in its preschool group: Sarah Landy has been promoted to senior vice president, production & development and Aghi Koh joins the team as vice president, production & development. Landy will oversee the production and development of Nickelodeon’s live-action and animated preschool shows on the East Coast. Based out of Nick’s New York office, she is responsible for the day-to-day development and production of series including the upcoming “Blue’s Clues” remake and “Butterbean’s Café,” and oversees the recruitment of artists and writers. Koh, based in Burbank, California, will supervise the production and development of Nickelodeon’s animated and live-action preschool series on the West Coast.

Epix announced it has named Courtney Menzel executive vice president, content distribution & partnerships. Menzel will be responsible for determining Epix’s distribution strategy on MVPD, OTT and SVOD platforms, leading negotiations with distribution partners and spearheading the EPIX affiliate sales and marketing functions.

The Video Advertising Bureau announced it has promoted Jason Wiese to senior vice president and director of Strategic Insights. Wiese will lead the organization’s Strategic Insights team to provide marketers with data, actionable thought leadership and custom reports to navigate and optimize the ever-expanding world of premium multiscreen video content.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Comcast Takes on Disney with Dreamworks

    Comcast Scrambles as Disney Gains New Momentum on 21st Century Fox Deal

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

  • TV Roundup: Sarah Landy, Aghi Koh

    TV Roundup: 'BoJack Horseman' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

  • Colbert, Fallon, O'Brien, Bee Keep Breaking

    Late-Night Hosts Keep Breaking Rules in Trump Era

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

  • Timbaland

    Timbaland to Perform on 'The Four' as Fill-In for Contestant Battling Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

  • Grace Park

    'Hawaii Five-O' Alum Grace Park Joins ABC Drama 'A Million Little Things' in Recasting

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

  • GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL

    'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' Renewed by Fox

    In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations. CASTING Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad