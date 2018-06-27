TV Roundup: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

In today’s TV roundup: Nickelodeon makes two key appointments in its preschool division, the premiere of “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 and iHeartMedia makes a deal to get “Anna Faris is Unqualified” on Top 40 broadcast radio stations.

CASTING

Netflix announced Piper Perabo, JJ Feild as well as Frankie Hervey, have been cast in the upcoming original comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” co-created by Idris Elba. The show centers on Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.

Sony Crackle announced that Grammy-nominated artists Christina Milian and Leona Lewis and actress Zulay Henao will join the cast of Season Two of its original drama series “The Oath.” Additionally, actor and director Kevin Connolly will guest star and direct multiple episodes.

Netflix announced Ja’Siah Young will star as Dion Reese and Alisha Wainwright will star as Nicole Reese in “Raising Dion.” The show follows Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.

DATES

Epix announced its Mark Burnett-produced revival boxing competition series “The Contender” will premiere on will premiere on Aug. 24, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will be hosted by undefeated boxing champion Andre “Son of God” Ward, who’s reprising his role in “Creed II” later this year. The fighters will be coached by renowned trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson.

Netflix announced “BoJack Horseman” Season Five will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 14. Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom “Horsin’ Around,” who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback.

GREENLIGHTS

iHeartMedia announced Unqualified Media will produce a long-form “Anna Faris is Unqualified” radio program which will air weekends across Top 40 broadcast radio stations nationwide. The show features interviews with celebrities and cultural figures who tackle a variety of topics such as dating and relationships, in addition to taking phone calls from listeners seeking relationship advice.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon announced it has made two key appointments in its preschool group: Sarah Landy has been promoted to senior vice president, production & development and Aghi Koh joins the team as vice president, production & development. Landy will oversee the production and development of Nickelodeon’s live-action and animated preschool shows on the East Coast. Based out of Nick’s New York office, she is responsible for the day-to-day development and production of series including the upcoming “Blue’s Clues” remake and “Butterbean’s Café,” and oversees the recruitment of artists and writers. Koh, based in Burbank, California, will supervise the production and development of Nickelodeon’s animated and live-action preschool series on the West Coast.

Epix announced it has named Courtney Menzel executive vice president, content distribution & partnerships. Menzel will be responsible for determining Epix’s distribution strategy on MVPD, OTT and SVOD platforms, leading negotiations with distribution partners and spearheading the EPIX affiliate sales and marketing functions.

The Video Advertising Bureau announced it has promoted Jason Wiese to senior vice president and director of Strategic Insights. Wiese will lead the organization’s Strategic Insights team to provide marketers with data, actionable thought leadership and custom reports to navigate and optimize the ever-expanding world of premium multiscreen video content.