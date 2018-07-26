‘BoJack Horseman’ Rerun Rights Acquired by Comedy Central

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
bojack horseman Season 3 Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series.

Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so ‘BoJack Horseman’ is a perfect fit in our lineup,” said Tanya Giles, general manager, Comedy Central. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg “BoJack Horseman” is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul also exec-produce. The animated comedy features the voice of Arnett as the titular former ’90s sitcom star who is also a horse.

“’BoJack Horseman’ has been a groundbreaking show, defining the best in adult animated comedy just as South Park was before it,” said Tornante Company founder Michael Eisner. “It is very fitting that the two shows will air back-to-back on Comedy Central.”

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Josh O'Connor Marion Bailey The Crown

    ‘The Crown’ Casts Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

  • bojack horseman Season 3 Netflix

    'BoJack Horseman' Rerun Rights Acquired by Comedy Central

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

  • Planned Parenthood Wanted Handmaid's Tale to

    Planned Parenthood Sought 'Handmaid's Tale' to Boost Right-to-Choose Ad

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

  • Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez to Topline Amazon Prime Video Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

  • THE VOICE -- Season: 14 --

    NBCU Sees Primetime Ad Gains in TV's Upfront Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

  • In this undated photo released by

    ABC News Plans Second 20/20 on Thailand Caves Rescue

    Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series. Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad