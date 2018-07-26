‘BoJack Horseman’ Rerun Rights Acquired by Comedy Central

Comedy Central has acquired rights to reruns of “BoJack Horseman.” The agreement is believed to be the first such U.S. linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series.

Variety reported in January that Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company were shopping linear rights to the series. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so ‘BoJack Horseman’ is a perfect fit in our lineup,” said Tanya Giles, general manager, Comedy Central. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg “BoJack Horseman” is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul also exec-produce. The animated comedy features the voice of Arnett as the titular former ’90s sitcom star who is also a horse.

“’BoJack Horseman’ has been a groundbreaking show, defining the best in adult animated comedy just as South Park was before it,” said Tornante Company founder Michael Eisner. “It is very fitting that the two shows will air back-to-back on Comedy Central.”