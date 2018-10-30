‘BoJack Horseman’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 6

Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season.

The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

Season five of “BoJack Horseman” premiered Sept. 15. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg “BoJack Horseman” is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul also exec-produce. The animated comedy features the voice of Arnett as the titular former ’90s sitcom star who is also a horse.

The renewal was announced Tuesday via the show’s official Twitter account.