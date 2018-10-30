You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘BoJack Horseman’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 6

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
BoJack Horseman Season 5
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season.

The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

Season five of “BoJack Horseman” premiered Sept. 15. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg “BoJack Horseman” is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Will Arnett and Aaron Paul also exec-produce. The animated comedy features the voice of Arnett as the titular former ’90s sitcom star who is also a horse.

The renewal was announced Tuesday via the show’s official Twitter account.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • BoJack Horseman Season 5

    'BoJack Horseman' Renewed by Netflix for Season 6

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • Hulu - Heather Moosnick

    Hulu Taps YouTube's Heather Moosnick as SVP of Content Partnerships

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • Westside

    Netflix's 'Westside' Flips the Script on Music Reality

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • "Hope" -- Episode #101 --Pictured (l-r):

    Kevin Williamson Talks 'World of Unrest' as Inspiration for 'Tell Me a Story'

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • Adam Reed and Leslie Greif

    Adam Reed Named CEO of Thinkfactory Media as Leslie Greif Departs for New Venture

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • Robin Wright on 'House of Cards,'

    Robin Wright on Time's Up, Pay Parity and 'Wonder Woman 1984'

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

    Netflix has renewed “BoJack Horseman for a sixth season. The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series — a rarity for a Netflix original. Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad