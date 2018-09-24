‘Bodyguard’ Bows Out On a High Ahead of Netflix Launch

“Bodyguard” is the most popular U.K. drama since “Downton Abbey.” The red-hot scripted series bowed out on a high, Sunday, with 11 million viewers at its peak on BBC One, a whopping 47.9% audience share. Netflix is about to launch the series globally.

The Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) and Keeley Hawes (“The Durrells”) drama went out the gate strong in the U.K., where it was the biggest scripted launch for a decade.

Aside from soccer, the ratings for the final episode make it the most-watched program of 2018 in Britain. It was the biggest drama across all channels since an episode of “Downton Abbey” in November 2011. For the BBC, it was the biggest drama since the Christmas Day episode of “Doctor Who” in 2008.

In “Bodyguard,” Madden plays David Budd, a war veteran-turned-cop and specialist protection officer. He is assigned to protect a senior politician, Julia Montague (Hawes). Sunday’s denouement was hugely anticipated in the U.K. and the series achieved the rare feat of running weekly and becoming genuine watercooler TV. The BBC launched the first three episodes on it iPlayer service as the series opener went out on linear TV, but it ran in weekly installments thereafter.

The final part ran to an extended 75-minutes. Series creator Jed Mercurio told the BBC radio, Friday, that conversations with the pubcaster over a second season are just beginning. “We know that people out there are loving series one and that there would be an appetite for series two, but we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

Netflix will drop series in full in the U.S. and globally outside the U.K. on Oct. 24.