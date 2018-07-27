Bobby Brown Denies Domestic Violence Against Whitney Houston: ‘The Public Record Is Wrong’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bobby Brown
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday.

When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were a matter of public record, Brown responded simply “The public record is wrong.”

In 2003, Brown was charged with battery stemming from an altercation with Houston. She later appeared beside him in court with a visible bruise on her cheek when he turned himself in to authorities.

Houston’s publicist issued a statement at the time of the incident which read, “Bobby Brown is very apologetic about what happened and hopes his wife forgives him.”

On Thursday, the third anniversary of the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina, Brown announced plans to build a domestic violence shelter in her memory.

Earlier in the panel, Brown said he hopes that the upcoming BET miniseries about his life that he was at the press tour to promote –“The Bobby Brown Story” –will help correct what he views as misconceptions about himself, his life, and career. Brown said that the biggest misconception about him is that he is “a bad guy.”

“I think the bad boy image came from me being on stage, not from me being a human being,” he said. “You see me in person, meet me somewhere, you won’t call me a bad guy. You’ll call me Bobby.”

Brown became notorious for his onstage and offstage antics during his career, but he says that he ultimately has no regrets when looking back on it all.

“If you have regrets in your life you can’t grow,” he said. “I have no regrets.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Norman Lear portrait

    Norman Lear Signs Sony Pictures TV Deal

    Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday. When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were […]

  • Annie Ilonzeh Steven Boyer

    'Chicago Fire' Casts Annie Ilonzeh, Steven Boyer in Recurring Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday. When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were […]

  • With Disney/Fox or Comcast, Sky Will

    Whether Disney-Fox or Comcast, Sky Will Be Part of a U.S.-Owned European Media Giant

    Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday. When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were […]

  • Castle Rock

    Stephen King-Inspired Movies and Shows to Watch With Hulu's 'Castle Rock'

    Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday. When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were […]

  • you me her season 2 renewed

    AT&T Audience Network Renews 'Condor,' 'You Me Her'

    Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday. When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad