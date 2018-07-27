Bobby Brown Denies Domestic Violence Against Whitney Houston: ‘The Public Record Is Wrong’

Bobby Brown denied that he was ever violent with his late wife, Whitney Houston, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Friday.

When pressed about a documented instance of domestic violence between himself and Houston, Brown denied such an incident ever took place. When another reporter told Brown that the incidents were a matter of public record, Brown responded simply “The public record is wrong.”

In 2003, Brown was charged with battery stemming from an altercation with Houston. She later appeared beside him in court with a visible bruise on her cheek when he turned himself in to authorities.

Houston’s publicist issued a statement at the time of the incident which read, “Bobby Brown is very apologetic about what happened and hopes his wife forgives him.”

On Thursday, the third anniversary of the death of his daughter Bobbi Kristina, Brown announced plans to build a domestic violence shelter in her memory.

Earlier in the panel, Brown said he hopes that the upcoming BET miniseries about his life that he was at the press tour to promote –“The Bobby Brown Story” –will help correct what he views as misconceptions about himself, his life, and career. Brown said that the biggest misconception about him is that he is “a bad guy.”

“I think the bad boy image came from me being on stage, not from me being a human being,” he said. “You see me in person, meet me somewhere, you won’t call me a bad guy. You’ll call me Bobby.”

Brown became notorious for his onstage and offstage antics during his career, but he says that he ultimately has no regrets when looking back on it all.

“If you have regrets in your life you can’t grow,” he said. “I have no regrets.”