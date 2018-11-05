Showrunner Bob Kushell Fired From CBS Comedy ‘Fam’ For Inappropriate Language

Bob Kushell, the co-showrunner of CBS’ upcoming midseason comedy “Fam,” has been fired for reportedly using inappropriate language in the workplace, Variety has learned.

The show’s creator, Corinne Kingsbury, will now serve as the sitcom’s sole showrunner.

Representatives for CBS declined to comment.

“Fam” stars Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon in a blended-family comedy about a woman who seeks a perfect life with her fiance’s family only to have her plans up-ended when her wild 16-year-old sister moves in.

Kushell’s quick dismissal reflects the heightened sensitivity throughout the entertainment industry to allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct in workplace settings. The specifics around Kushell’s firing are still unclear. CBS has yet to set a premiere date for the multicamera comedy.

Numerous showrunners and other creatives have been moved off of shows in the past year amid the outpouring of the #MeToo movement. Networks and studios are concerned about liability issues if they are found to have condoned behavior that crosses the line into harassment or hostility that in the past had been overlooked, especially for star performers.

TVLine was the first to report the news of Kushell’s exit.