Bob Costas in Talks to Leave NBC Sports (Report)

By
Variety Staff

Bob Costas Olympics Mike Tirico
CREDIT: David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bob Costas is in talks to negotiate an early exit from his contract at NBC Sports, where he has had a sparse presence on air during the past two years, according to a report published Tuesday by USA Today.

An NBC employee for nearly 40 years, Costas’ current deal with NBC runs through 2021. NBC declined to comment while Costas could not immediately be reached for comment.

Costas in 2017 announced his retirement from NBC Sports’ Olympics coverage. He has also stopped covering NFL games amid his growing criticism of the toll the game takes on brains and bodies of pro football players. Those decisions have left Costas with little to cover for the Peacock.

Costas did not comment on his status at NBC. But he did tell USA Today that he was interested in seeking other opportunities.

“There was a very long period of time when NBC’s programming suited my interests and abilities very well, from (hosting the 1988-93 late-night talk show) ‘Later,’ to the news magazines, to baseball, the NBA and the Olympics,” Costas told USA Today. “And after deciding on my own to leave the Olympics after having done a dozen of them, you just look around and say, ‘What was once a perfect fit no longer fits that description.’ ”

There’s speculation Costas could be a fit with an interview series for Netflix, HBO or another streaming platform.

Costas is a 28-time Emmy winner who is known for his outspoken views and in-depth coverage of sports and its impact on culture.

