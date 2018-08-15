‘Blindspot’ Alum Luke Mitchell to Lead CBS Drama ‘The Code’

Luke Mitchell has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS military legal drama “The Code,” Variety has confirmed.

Mitchell takes over the role of Capt. John “Abe” Abraham from Dave Annable, who originally played the role in the pilot. The character is described as a driven prosecutor for whom becoming a Marine is a longstanding family tradition and a responsibility he treats with devotion and passion.

Mitchell most recently starred in the NBC series “Blindspot.” Before that, he played the role of Lincoln Campbell on the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of SHIELD.” His other TV credits include “The Tomorrow People” and Australian shows like “Home and Away” and “H20.” On the film side, he has starred in indie features like “Mothers and Daughters” and ““Seven Minutes.”

He is repped by UTA and Management 360, as well as McMahon Management in Australia.

“The Code” follows the military’s brightest minds who take on our country’s toughest legal challenges, inside the courtroom and out, in the only law office in the world where every attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator and a Marine. Along with Mitchell, the series stars Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian. Craig Sweeny, Marc Webb, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and Craig Turk are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

