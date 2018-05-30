‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Blake Painter Dies at 38

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this April 18, 2006 file photo, Capt. Rick Quashnick, right, shares a laugh with boat engineer Blake Painter, left, as family and close friends gather at Quashnick's Warrenton, Ore., house to watch the Discovery Channel series "The Deadliest Catch." Painter, an Astoria fisherman featured on the television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Tuesday, May 29, 2018, that Painter had been found in his home May 25 by a friend who visited after being unable to reach him. (Lori Assa/Daily Astorian via AP, File)
CREDIT: AP

Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter.

Bergin said a cause of death would not be released until a toxicology report had been completed, but that there was no apparent evidence of foul play.

Painter found notoriety after appearing on early seasons of the Discovery Channel series, which follows the lives of fishermen in the Alaskan waters of the Bering Sea, paying particular attention to the hazardous nature of the job. An expert crab fisherman, Painter first made appearances on “Deadliest Catch” in 2006 during season 2, but chose to leave the series several episodes into the third season. He worked as an engineer aboard the the F/V Maverick before taking over the captaincy. He later acquired his own vessel, the F/V Tradition, returning the Maverick to Capt. Rick Quashnick.

“Deadliest Catch” premiered in 2005 with 10 episodes, and aired its 13th season in 2017. The series takes place over two fishing seasons, those of the king crab, in October, and the snow crab, in January. Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” narrates the United States version of the series.

(Pictured: Blake Painter, left, with Captain Rick Quashnick, right, in 2006.)

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Could Be

    Potential Lead Actor Emmy Nominees Are Double-Dipping Roles

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

  • The Wall Chris Hardwick

    NBCUniversal's Unscripted Content Arm Is Selling Reality Fare to Its Rivals

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

  • 'This Is Us' FYC event

    'This Is Us' Cast Talks Season 3, Shooting Jack's Death at FYC Event

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

  • The Sinner

    'The Sinner' Boss on the 'Slow Unpacking' of His Adaptation

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

  • Marti Noxon Portrait Dietland Variety

    With 'Dietland,' Marti Noxon Wages a War on Behalf of Women Everywhere

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

  • Good Girls The Good Doctor

    Why a 'Good' Title Must Be Memorable, Especially in a Crowded Marketplace

    “Deadliest Catch” star Blake Painter was found dead in his Astoria, Oreg. home May 25. He was 38. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin confirmed Painter’s death to the Associated Press, stating that he was found when a friend grew concerned and visited the house after being unable to reach Painter. Bergin said a cause of death […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad