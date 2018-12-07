TV News Roundup: ‘The Blacklist’ Season 6 Reveals First Trailer (Watch)

×
In Friday’s roundup, NBC releases the first trailer for NBC’s “The Blacklist” Season 6, and the Disney Channel Original Movie “Kim Possible” gets a premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

NBC has released the first trailer for Season 6 of “The Blacklist,” which will return with a two-night/two-part premiere event beginning Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and continuing Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. Following the revelation that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) isn’t who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she’s developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process.

DATES 

Kim Possible,” a Disney Channel Original Movie based on the beloved animated series, will premiere Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. In this live-action transformation of the original comedy adventure series, newcomer Sadie Stanley stars as teen hero Kim Possible along with Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) as her best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable. Immediately following “Kim Possible,” Disney Channel will present a first look at the new eight-part miniseries “Fast Layne.” “Fast Layne” will move to its regular timeslot with a second installment on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Both episodes will be available on DisneyNOW.

CASTING 

Variety has exclusively learned that Jessica Camacho (NBC’s “Taken”) is set to recur in an undisclosed role on HBO’sWatchmen.” Currently in production in Atlanta and written by Damon Lindelof, the show is based on characters from the iconic graphic novel and is set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws. Camacho joins a cast led by Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens, Frances Fisher, and more. Camacho is represented by Ellis Talent Group, LINK Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

RATINGS

The Big Bang Theory” fall finale handily topped “Thursday Night Football” in the overnight ratings. “Big Bang” drew a 2.1 rating and 12.3 million viewers. The NFL game, by comparison, drew a 2.2 rating and 7.8 million viewers.

The second episode of “Dirty John” on Bravo is the network’s highest-rated scripted series telecast ever. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, the episode drew 2.5 million viewers, with 1 million in the adults 18-49 demographic. That is up around 20% in both measures from the premiere’s L+3 numbers.

 

    TV News Roundup: 'The Blacklist' Season 6 Reveals First Trailer (Watch)

