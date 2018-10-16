TV Roundup: Showtime Comedy ‘Black Monday’ Adds Melissa Rauch, Bruce Dern

In today’s TV News Roundup, the upcoming Showtime series “Black Monday” rounds out its cast, as does the Epix series “Pennyworth”

FIRST LOOKS

The Season 2 premiere of hit podcast “What Really Happened?” just dropped, along with a teaser for episode 5. The series follows documentarian Andrew Jenks as he explores the mysterious truths and unanswered questions behind famous figures and events. A sneak peak at the 5th episode reveals an intent to get to the bottom of why Dave Chappelle notoriously turned down a check for $50 million and forfeited his hit comedy show.



CASTING

A list of stars will join the guest cast of the upcoming Showtime comedy “Black Monday,” including Horatio Sanz, Bruce Dern, Melissa Rauch, Julie Hagerty, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tim Russ and Jason Michael Snow. They join previously announced series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer. The 10-episode series premieres in January 2019.

Jen Richards, Daniela Vega, Michelle Buteau and Caldwell Tidicue will appear as recurring guest stars on the Netflix original remake of Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City.” Paul Gross will reprise his role as Brian Hawkins, joined by other series regulars Murray Bartlett, Charlie Barnett, Josiah Victoria Garcia and May Hong. Adding to the modern-day world of Barbary Lane, the series will feature members of the LGBTQ community in front of and behind the camera.

Ryan Fletcher and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett will appear as series regulars in “Pennyworth,” an upcoming 10-episode drama from Epix based on DC comics characters. The series follows Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred (Jack Bannon) during his younger years as a British SAS solider, and explores how he came to know Bruce’s father, Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) when he was a young billionaire in 1960s London.