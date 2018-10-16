TV Roundup: Showtime Comedy ‘Black Monday’ Adds Melissa Rauch, Bruce Dern

In today’s TV News Roundup, the upcoming Showtime series “Black Monday” rounds out its cast, as does the Epix series “Pennyworth”
FIRST LOOKS
The Season 2 premiere of hit podcast “What Really Happened?” just dropped, along with a teaser for episode 5. The series follows documentarian Andrew Jenks as he explores the mysterious truths and unanswered questions behind famous figures and events. A sneak peak at the 5th episode reveals an intent to get to the bottom of why Dave Chappelle notoriously turned down a check for $50 million and forfeited his hit comedy show.
CASTING
A list of stars will join the guest cast of the upcoming Showtime comedy “Black Monday,” including Horatio Sanz, Bruce Dern, Melissa Rauch, Julie Hagerty, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Tim Russ and Jason Michael Snow. They join previously announced series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer. The 10-episode series premieres in January 2019.
Jen Richards, Daniela Vega, Michelle Buteau and Caldwell Tidicue will appear as recurring guest stars on the Netflix original remake of Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City.” Paul Gross will reprise his role as Brian Hawkins, joined by other series regulars Murray Bartlett, Charlie Barnett, Josiah Victoria Garcia and May Hong. Adding to the modern-day world of Barbary Lane, the series will feature members of the LGBTQ community in front of and behind the camera.
Ryan Fletcher and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett will appear as series regulars in “Pennyworth,” an upcoming 10-episode drama from Epix based on DC comics characters. The series follows Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred (Jack Bannon) during his younger years as a British SAS solider, and explores how he came to know Bruce’s father, Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) when he was a young billionaire in 1960s London.
Park Slope Productions, the production company behind Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People,” has appointed Zander Kanefield as Vice President of Development. Kanefield will report directly to co-owners Paul Reitano and Terrance Sacchi, and will be responsible for expanding the company’s slate of original content as well as overseeing development. Kanefield’s past work history includes cutting his teeth at Discovery Channel, where he worked on programming, production and development for “Deadliest Catch” and “Street Outlaws.”
Tricia Biggio will join Metro Goldwyn Mayer‘s (MGM) unscripted television team as the Senior Vice President, reporting directly to President of the division Barry Poznick. Biggio’s previous work experience includes development and production, and also has experience on the buying side of the business. As a VH1 executive she was involved with popular show “Dating Naked,” and has also worked on shows like History Channel‘s “Truck Night in America,” and MTV‘s “Are You the One?”