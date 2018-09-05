‘Billy on the Street’ to Return as Short-Form Web Series

Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.”

Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com.

The series previously aired for five seasons as a half-hour show. Its first three seasons aired on Fuse with the final two airing on truTV. Eichner and truTV announced last September that the show would not be returning to the network. Eichner had lined up multiple other projects at the time, including his role as Timon in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King” and his recurring roles on FX’s “American Horror Story.” He is also prepping his first comedy special currently in development for Netflix. The show garnered two Emmy nominations during its initial run, most recently in 2017.

“I’m back to heal the country…and the world!” Eichner said. “After 5 seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects. Now that those are taking shape, I’m truly thrilled we’ve found a way to bring ‘Billy on the Street’ back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time and I hope these new segments – featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had – give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to.”

The show features Eichner asking impromptu quiz show-type questions to people on the streets of New York, often accompanied by a celebrity guest. Past celebrity guests have included: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, and Anna Kendrick.

The partnership was developed and negotiated by UTA, which represents Funny Or Die, Eichner, as well as Lyft through the agency’s in-house brand consulting group, UTA Marketing.