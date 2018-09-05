‘Billy on the Street’ to Return as Short-Form Web Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.”

Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com.

The series previously aired for five seasons as a half-hour show. Its first three seasons aired on Fuse with the final two airing on truTV. Eichner and truTV announced last September that the show would not be returning to the network. Eichner had lined up multiple other projects at the time, including his role as Timon in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Lion King” and his recurring roles on FX’s “American Horror Story.” He is also prepping his first comedy special currently in development for Netflix. The show garnered two Emmy nominations during its initial run, most recently in 2017.

“I’m back to heal the country…and the world!” Eichner said. “After 5 seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects. Now that those are taking shape, I’m truly thrilled we’ve found a way to bring ‘Billy on the Street’ back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time and I hope these new segments – featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had – give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to.”

Related

The show features Eichner asking impromptu quiz show-type questions to people on the streets of New York, often accompanied by a celebrity guest. Past celebrity guests have included: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, and Anna Kendrick.

The partnership was developed and negotiated by UTA, which represents Funny Or Die, Eichner, as well as Lyft through the agency’s in-house brand consulting group, UTA Marketing.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • MAKING IT -- "Happily Ever Crafter"

    TV Ratings: 'Making It' Finale Holds Steady for NBC

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

  • Bryan Cranston Stephen Colbert Tina Fey

    Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey to Present Twain Prize to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

  • 'Billy on the Street' to Return

    'Billy on the Street' to Return as Short-Form Web Series

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

  • Broncos Colts Thursday Night Football

    Madison Avenue Bets on Ratings Hike for 'Thursday Night Football,' 'SNL' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Interview Variety

    Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of American Music Awards

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

  • Tim Pastore, President of Original Programming

    Nat Geo Alum Tim Pastore Named CEO of All3Media America

    Billy Eichner is bringing back “Billy on the Street.” Eichner, along with Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will revive the popular show as an eight-episode short-form web series that will be available on Eichner’s social media platforms, the “Billy on the Street” YouTube channel, Funny Or Die’s social media platforms, and FunnyOrDie.com. The series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad