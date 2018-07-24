Bill Simmons Signs New Multi-Year Deal at HBO

Bill Simmons has signed a multi-year renewal of his deal at HBO.

Simmons will continue to create and produce content for HBO’s various divisions, including series, film and documentary programming. Simmons most recently produced the successful HBO documentary “Andre the Giant,” which has become the most-watched documentary in HBO Sports history with nearly 7 million viewers across platforms.

Simmons is the founder and CEO of The Ringer. Geoff Chow is the president and COO and Sean Fennessey is chief content officer and editor-in-chief.

“I’m thrilled to keep going with the HBO family and can’t wait to get started on a couple of the more ambitious projects we’ve hatched,” Simmons said. “I witnessed it firsthand with our Andre doc – when you create something unique for HBO, they’ve built so much trust and equity in their audience over the years that it’s always going to be seen. Every single time. If it’s good and it’s on HBO, it will stand out. Even though we have more entertainment choices than ever right now, HBO still cuts through in an incredibly precise, almost unassailable way – and they work better with creatives than anyone, period. I am lucky to work with them and I know it.”

The Ringer, in its second year, is breaking its traffic records each month with June being their highest trafficked month ever with over 40 million page views and close to 10 million unique visitors. That is up 40% over the same time frame last year.

Late last year, Simmons also launched Ringer Films and will announce plans for its first slate of scripted and non-scripted projects later this year.

Simmons is repped by Dixon Talent, Inc. and The Ringer is repped by CAA.