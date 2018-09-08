Bill Daily, Major Healey in ‘I Dream of Jeannie,’ Dies at 91

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1574060a)I Dream Of Jeannie , Hayden Rourke, Larry Hagman, Barbara Eden, Bill DailyFilm and Television
CREDIT: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Daily, the affable TV actor who starred as Major Roger Healey in “I Dream of Jeannie” as well as on “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M., his son J. Patrick Daily confirmed. He was 91.

“He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be happy about everything,” said his son.

The longtime Albuquerque resident was a staple on series of the 1960s through 1980s. He appeared as Bob Newhart’s pilot neighbor Howard Borden on “The Bob Newhart Show” and as psychiatrist Dr. Larry Dykstra on “ALF.”

On “I Dream of Jeannie,” he co-starred with Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden on all five seasons of the NBC sitcom as Captain and then Major Healey, the best friend and fellow astronaut to Hagman, who at one point steals Jeannie but later returns her to her master.

In 1980, Daily briefly had his own TV series, “Small & Frye,” but it lasted only three months. A longtime magic fan, he hosted several magic specials.

His other TV appearances included “Bewitched,” “Love Boat,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Love, American Style,” as well as recurring roles in the 1980s on “Aloha Paradise” and “Starting from Scratch.”

He returned for several “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show” reunion specials in the 1980s and ’90s. Daily also served as director of the New Mexico Film Commission in the late 1980s.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Daily was raised in Chicago and started out doing stand-up and announcing at a Chicago TV station.

He is survived by his son J. Patrick Daily, a key grip for motion pictures.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Bill Daily, Major Healey in 'I Dream of Jeannie,' Dies at 91

    Bill Daily, the affable TV actor who starred as Major Roger Healey in “I Dream of Jeannie” as well as on “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M., his son J. Patrick Daily confirmed. He was 91. “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be […]

  • US actress and cast member Julia

    Julia Roberts Slams Family Separation at the Border

    Bill Daily, the affable TV actor who starred as Major Roger Healey in “I Dream of Jeannie” as well as on “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M., his son J. Patrick Daily confirmed. He was 91. “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be […]

  • Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto

    Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto Festival Slot

    Bill Daily, the affable TV actor who starred as Major Roger Healey in “I Dream of Jeannie” as well as on “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M., his son J. Patrick Daily confirmed. He was 91. “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be […]

  • 'Homecoming' Review: Julia Roberts Stars in

    TV Review: 'Homecoming,' Starring Julia Roberts

    Bill Daily, the affable TV actor who starred as Major Roger Healey in “I Dream of Jeannie” as well as on “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 in Santa Fe, N.M., his son J. Patrick Daily confirmed. He was 91. “He loved every sunset, he loved every meal — he just decided to be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad