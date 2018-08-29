TV News Roundup: ‘Big Mouth’ Sets Season 2 Netflix Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Netflix’s “Big Mouth” comes back for Season 2, and Disney Channel releases a preview for its animated series “Star Wars Resistance.”

FIRST LOOK

The new preview for “Stars Wars Resistance” featured creator Dave Filoni as he introduced Team Girl, the core group in the Disney Channel animated series, as well as interviews with the main voice actors. The series follows pilot and Resistance spy Kazuda Xiono (“Kaz”) and some familiar “Star Wars” faces, and will have a one-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, with further airings on Disney XD. Watch the preview below:

DATES

Season 2 of Netflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth” will arrive Oct. 5. Best friends Andrew (voiced by John Mulaney) and Nick (Nick Kroll) are still stumbling their way through seventh grade and puberty in embarrassing and hilarious ways. Season 2 sees the return of Kroll, Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein. Joining the cast are Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis. Kroll also co-created and executive produced the series. Watch a teaser of season 2 below:

HBO will premiere “Swiped: Hooking Up In the Digital Age” on Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Journalist Nancy Jo Sales will explore the online dating industry and its impact on gender issues, technology and how people find love. Sales also wrote and directed the documentary, which will also be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners’ streaming platforms.

AWARD SHOWS

The second group of presenters for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced. The presenters for Saturday, Sept. 8, are Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Justina Machado (“One Day At A Time”), Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”), Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”) and Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless”). On Sunday, Sept. 9, the presenters are James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”), Lisa Kudrow (“Who Do You Think You Are?”), Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”) and Patton Oswalt (“Patton Oswalt: Annihilation”). The awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday and 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday. FXX will broadcast the awards on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Comedy Central has named Matt Silvestri as vice president and creative director of brand creative. In his elevated role, Silvestri works closely with Vedia Ayvaz, senior vice president of the unit, to produce, direct and oversee in-house marketing creative efforts across every platform for the network. “Matt brings so much talent, experience and passion to Comedy Central, and to all of the award-winning creative work he shepherds,” said Josh Line, the executive vice president of marketing and creative, who announced the news. “His leadership will be critical as we expand the aperture of this culture-defining brand.”

EVENTS

The sixth annual PaleyFest NY will feature sessions on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” IFC’s “Documentary Now!” and a conversation about the return of CBS’ “Murphy Brown” with Diane English and Candice Bergen. PaleyFest NY runs Oct. 5 through Oct. 18 at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan. The full festival lineup will be unveiled next month.

DEALS

CBS has renewed its network affiliation pacts with Hearst Television-owned stations in Louisville, Kentucky, and Des Moines, Iowa. “The combination of the CBS Network and the market leadership of WLKY in Louisville and KCCI in Des Moines is a best-in-class value proposition for our viewers and advertisers,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television.