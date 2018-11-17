×
‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

CREDIT: Netflix

Big Mouth” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, the streamer announced on Saturday.

The animated comedy series, which hails from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, tells stories about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Season 2 debuted on Oct. 5.

Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices several characters including Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein also provide voices on the series. Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett co-created and executive produce the series, which is a Netflix production.

The creative team behind has said in the past that they mined their own teenage years for awkward and funny moments to make up the show.

“Whenever we interviewed a writer for the show we’d always say, ‘Tell us about what it was like when you had your first period, or what it was like when you were caught masturbating,’” Levin said during a PaleyFest panel for the show last year. “That was the litmus test because they had to be able to freely open up. We made the room a really safe place where everyone could talk about that.”

