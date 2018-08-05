CBS in ‘Preliminary Discussions’ to Renew ‘Big Bang Theory’ for Season 13

"The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured: Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Mark Hamill (Himself), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). When Amy's parents and Sheldon's family arrive for the wedding, everybody is focused on making sure all goes according to plan -- everyone except the bride and groom, on the 11th season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 10 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Big Bang Theory” could be back for a thirteenth season.

During an appearance at the TCA summer press tour on Sunday, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said that the company and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, are already discussing renewing the show beyond its upcoming twelfth season.

“We don’t believe it’s the final year, Kahl said. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros.” The announcement drew tweets of “Huh” and “Fascinating” from series co-creator and executive producer Bill Prady.

Series star Johnny Galecki also said back in January that he and the cast would be comfortable ending the show with Season 12.

“The only way we’ve discussed wrapping the show is we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” he said. “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

“Big Bang” was renewed for Seasons 11 and 12 last year, with the five original members of the series ensemble — Jim Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg–all striking new deals. The previously mentioned stars are said to have taken pay cuts in order to free up funds for pay increases for newer stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

The show remains a major force not just on CBS but across all of television. Season 11 averaged a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 14 million viewers an episode in Live+Same Day and was frequently the top shows in Live+7 as well.

