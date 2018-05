Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Tops ‘Roseanne’

The Season 11 finale of “The Big Bang Theory” finished ahead of ratings powerhouse “Roseanne” to top the delayed viewing ratings for week 33 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on May 7.

Airing on May 10, “The Big Bang Theory” finale–which featured the wedding of Sheldon and Amy–rose from a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 to a 5.0 in Live+7. That is an increase of 72% over its Live+Same Day haul. That week’s episode of “Roseanne” initially drew a 2.6 and rose to a 4.6, an increase of 77%.

In total viewers, “Big Bang” rose to 21.8 million viewers after seven days of playback, an increase of 41% over the 15.5 million it initially drew. “Roseanne” initially drew 10.3 million viewers before rising to 15.8 million for a 53% increase.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 05/10/2018 2.9 5.0 +2.1 +72% ROSEANNE ABC 05/08/2018 2.6 4.6 +2.0 +77% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 05/10/2018 1.9 3.3 +1.4 +74% MODERN FAMILY ABC 05/09/2018 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 05/10/2018 2.2 3.3 +1.1 +50% NCIS CBS 05/08/2018 1.6 2.5 +0.9 +56% EMPIRE FOX 05/09/2018 1.6 2.5 +0.9 +56% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 05/10/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 05/09/2018 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% CHICAGO PD NBC 05/09/2018 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% S.W.A.T. CBS 05/10/2018 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% CHICAGO MED NBC 05/08/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% DESIGNATED SURVIVOR ABC 05/09/2018 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% STATION 19 ABC 05/10/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 05/09/2018 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% THE MIDDLE ABC 05/08/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% SURVIVOR CBS 05/09/2018 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 05/11/2018 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 05/08/2018 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 05/09/2018 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BLUE BLOODS CBS 05/11/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% SEAL TEAM CBS 05/09/2018 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% MOM CBS 05/10/2018 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% FLASH CW 05/08/2018 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% THE RESIDENT FOX 05/07/2018 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

