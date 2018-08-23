‘Bewitched’ Reboot From Kenya Barris in the Works at ABC

ABC has given a pilot production commitment to a reboot of classic sitcom “Bewitched” from Kenya Barris.

The project hails from ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It was in the works prior to Barris’ departure this summer from ABC Studios, where he had been under an overall deal. Earlier this month, Barris signed a three-year agreement with an option for two more additional years at Netflix worth $100 million.

Barris will write and executive produce the project with Yamara Taylor, currently a co-producer on Barris’ ABC comedy series “Black-ish.” John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment will serve as non-writing exec producers.

A half-hour single camera comedy, the new “Bewitched” will be reimagined as a story featuring a bi-racial couple. The original “Bewitched” aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972. It starred Elizabeth Montgomery, a witch with magical powers who marries an ordinary mortal man, Darren, played first by Dick York and later by Dick Sargent. It was created by Sol Saks and produced by Harry Ackerman. Sony Pictures holds the rights to the franchise, which was made into a 2005 feature film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. The new project will feature an African-American Samantha who marries a mortal white man.

Deadline first reported news of the “Bewitched” reboot.

