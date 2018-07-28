‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘McMafia’ Renewed at AMC

AMC has renewed the drama series “Better Call Saul,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and “McMafia.” The announcement was made Saturday at the TCA summer press tour.

Both “Better Call Saul” and “Fear the Walking Dead” have been renewed for fifth seasons while “McMafia” has been renewed for a second season.

“Better Call Saul’s” renewal comes ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Aug. 6. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito. Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Gennifer Hutchison serve as executive producers. The series is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios created by Gilligan and Gould.

Over its run, the show has garnered 23 Emmy nominations as well as three Golden Globe nominations.

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed ahead of the premiere of the second half of its fourth season. “The Walking Dead” star Lennie James joined the sister series in its fourth season, along with Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman. Returning cast members include Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Danay Garcia.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios.

“McMafia” was created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins and inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name about the “franchizing” of the mafia as it spread globally. “McMafia” is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

AMC also recently announced a second season renewal for “The Terror,” with the second season to be set during World War II. It will center on a specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.

“In an environment where viewer choice is almost unlimited, the success of these shows is especially meaningful, with characters and stories that our viewers connect with and return to season after season,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “It’s a privilege to continue collaborating with and sharing the vision of the talented creatives behind these series, and we’re excited to start exploring the next chapter in the lives of these unique and complex characters.”