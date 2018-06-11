Beth Behrs Joins ‘The Neighborhood’ at CBS in Show’s Second Major Recasting

Beth Behrs has joined the upcoming CBS comedy series “The Neighborhood,” Variety has confirmed.

Behrs will take over the role originally played by Dreama Walker. She will play Gemma, the wife to Max Greenfield’s Dave. Greenfield himself joined the series in a recasting, taking over the role played in the pilot by Josh Lawson.

“The Neighborhood” is a multi-cam that follows Dave (Greenfield), the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin, Dave’s new, opinionated neighbor.

The series also stars Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan.

Behrs is perhaps best known for playing the co-lead on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls” opposite Kat Dennings. She also starred in one of Fox’s comedy pilots this year–“Culture Clash” from writer Vali Chandrasekaran and executive producer Lee Daniels–which was ultimately not ordered to series.

Behrs is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Cedric will also executive produce “The Neighborhood” along with Eric Rhone via their A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Jim Reynolds serves as writer and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Dana Honor, and Wendi Trilling will also executive produce. James Burrows will executive produce and directed the pilot.