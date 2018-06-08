You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Beta Film Ups Stake in Lineup Industries (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lineup Industries

Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows.

Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted world through a tie-up with a well-regarded formats specialist. Lineup also sells finished unscripted shows such as “Emergency Call,” which has been just been renewed in France and Australia.

The company was founded by seasoned industry executives Ed Louwerse and Julian Curtis, both of whom were previously at Endemol and Sony Pictures Television where they helped launch shows such as “Deal or No Deal” and “Fear Factor” globally.

Louwerse told Variety the deal means closer links with Beta but Lineup will continue to operate autonomously. It also gives the company extra funding for content. “It means we can invest more, not just in acquiring the rights but also in IP that we think has potential, and in pilots and deficit funding if the opportunities are there,” he said.

Related

Lineup’s Belgium-originated format “Taboo” is set for international success after Warner Bros.’ Wall to Wall optioned it in the U.K. and Kinetic Content took it for the U.S. It also recently did a deal with “Ninja Warrior” producer Eccholine to take its gameshow “Let the Games Begin” out internationally.

Beta initially took a small stake in 2016, and has now moved for a significant chunk of the business with further options to increase its holding. The Lineup founders remain the majority shareholders after the Beta deal, financial terms of which have not been disclosed.

“Ed and Julian have proven their excellent expertise in the format and light-entertainment market as well as their unfailing sense for hot-sellers,” said Moritz von Kruedener, managing director Beta Film. “With the extended investment, we underline our commitment to further establish ourselves as a distribution partner for all genres.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Kyle MacLachlan and David Harbour portrait

    David Harbour and Kyle MacLachlan on Social Media and Their Cult Followings

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • Kyle MacLachlan (L) and David Harbour

    David Harbour: Season 1 of 'Stranger Things' Was 'The Most Miserable Time in My Life'

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • Beta Film Ups Stake in Lineup

    Beta Film Ups Stake in Lineup Industries (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • American Woman

    Series Mania Melbourne Heads to Second Edition

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • Anthony Bourdain dead

    Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • Lille's Series Mania Moves Forward 2019

    Lille's Series Mania Moves Forward its 2019 Dates to March 22-30

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

  • Sky Rebrands U.S. Drama Channel to

    Sky Rebrands U.S. Drama Channel, Lands MGM’s ‘Harry Quebert’

    Beta Film has bought more of Lineup Industries, the Amsterdam-based formats business formed by former Sony and Endemol execs and which counts “Long Lost Family,” and “The Bully Project” among its shows. Germany’s Beta is known for its stable of international drama. The deal with Lineup gives it a much stronger foothold in the unscripted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad