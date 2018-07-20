Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios.

“The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de Papel,” along with Verónica Sánchez (“Morocco – Love in Times of War,” “Gran Reserva”) and Irene Arcos, co-star of Pina’s breakthrough series, “Vis a Vis.”

Movistar +, the pay TV arm of giant telco Telefonica, produces with Atresmedia Studios, the TV series production house set up by network Atresmedia, and Vancouver Media, founded by Pina and “La Casa de Papel” co-scribe Esther Martínez Lobato.

Beta Film will handle all international sales rights on “The Pier.”

Going into production in May and shooting through November in Spain’s Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia and its La Albufera National Park, a freshwater lagoon. It turns on a high-profile architect. Alexandra, shattered by her husband’s suicide who discovers he was leading a double-life with another woman. She decides to approach the woman under another identity to discover why her husband lived a lie and what really happened on the fateful night of his death.

Written by Álex Pina, “The Pier” is executive produced by Atrsmedia Studios Sonia Martínez and Esther Martínez Lobato, Pina’s co-scribe on “La Casa de Papel,” who also coordinates scripts.

“The Pier” is directed by Jorge Dorado, who co-directed Movistar +’s upcoming “Giants,” just selected for San Sebastian, and Jesús Colmenar, also an executive producer, and Alex Rodrigo who directed five episodes of “La Casa de Papel.” Its DP, Miguel Amoedo, is also lensing “The Pier.” Though Pina and Martinez Lobato bore the brunt of writing “La Casa de Papel,” two of its other screenwriters return: David Barrocal and Javier Gómez Santander.

“Álex Pina’s new series is not only a crime story and sensual drama but a tale on just how far we as so-called civilized westerners have separated ourselves from ourselves and how painful it can be to discover our true identity,” Beta Film said in a press statement Friday.

“We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Telefonica’s Movistar +, Atresmedia and such exceptional talents as Álex Pina and his team,” added Christian Gockel, executive vice president Beta Film.

He added: “The storylines and breath-taking visuals delivered after the first shooting days leave no doubt that this show will succeed not only in Spain but worldwide.”

Beta Film has enjoyed a outstanding sales relationship with Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés’ Bambu Productions, handling international sales on “Grand Hotel,” “Velvet” and most recently “Fariña,” all three also produced by Atresmedia. A go-to sales operation for Movistar +, it represented “Velvet Collection” and “La Zona.”