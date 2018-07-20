Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

The Movistar + original series is produced with Atresmedia Studios and Pina’s Vancouver Media

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios.

“The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de Papel,” along with Verónica Sánchez (“Morocco – Love in Times of War,” “Gran Reserva”) and Irene Arcos, co-star of Pina’s breakthrough series, “Vis a Vis.”

Movistar +, the pay TV arm of giant telco Telefonica, produces with Atresmedia Studios, the TV series production house set up by network Atresmedia, and Vancouver Media, founded by Pina and “La Casa de Papel” co-scribe Esther Martínez Lobato.

Beta Film will handle all international sales rights on “The Pier.”

Going into production in May and shooting through November in Spain’s Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia and its La Albufera National Park, a freshwater lagoon. It turns on a high-profile architect. Alexandra, shattered by her husband’s suicide who discovers he was leading a double-life with another woman. She decides to approach the woman under another identity to discover why her husband lived a lie and what really happened on the fateful night of his death.

Related

Written by Álex Pina, “The Pier” is executive produced by Atrsmedia Studios Sonia Martínez and Esther Martínez Lobato, Pina’s co-scribe on “La Casa de Papel,” who also coordinates scripts.

“The Pier” is directed by Jorge Dorado, who co-directed Movistar +’s upcoming “Giants,” just selected for San Sebastian, and Jesús Colmenar, also an executive producer, and Alex Rodrigo who directed five episodes of “La Casa de Papel.” Its DP, Miguel Amoedo, is also lensing “The Pier.” Though Pina and Martinez Lobato bore the brunt of writing “La Casa de Papel,” two of its other screenwriters return: David Barrocal and Javier Gómez Santander.

“Álex Pina’s new series is not only a crime story and sensual drama but a tale on just how far we as so-called civilized westerners have separated ourselves from ourselves and how painful it can be to discover our true identity,” Beta Film said in a press statement Friday.

“We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Telefonica’s Movistar +, Atresmedia and such exceptional talents as Álex Pina and his team,” added Christian Gockel, executive vice president Beta Film.

He added: “The storylines and breath-taking visuals delivered after the first shooting days leave no doubt that this show will succeed not only in Spain but worldwide.”

Beta Film has enjoyed a outstanding sales relationship with Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernández Valdés’ Bambu Productions, handling international sales on “Grand Hotel,” “Velvet” and most recently “Fariña,” all three also produced by Atresmedia. A go-to sales operation for Movistar +, it represented “Velvet Collection” and “La Zona.”

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

More Digital

  • Disney Cycles VR Short Film

    Disney Animation's First VR Film, 'Cycles,' Set to Premiere

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from

    Beta Film Boards ‘The Pier,’ from ‘Casa de Papel’ Creator Alex Pina

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • Michelle Kempner

    BuzzFeed Entertainment Operations Head Michelle Kempner Exiting for Facebook

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • Empty movie theater

    AMC Theatres Teams With Facebook for Movie Ticket Purchases

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • VUDU logo

    Walmart Eyes Q4 Launch of Vudu-Branded Service to Rival Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • Marc Hustvedt - Fine Brothers Entertainment

    Marc Hustvedt, Formerly CEO of Above Average, Joins FBE (EXCLUSIVE)

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    Rebooting Walter Cronkite: Broadcast News Rushes to Broadband

    Renewing its long-standing relationship with Spain, Munich-based Beta Film has boarded “El Embarcadero” (The Pier), a Movistar + original series from “La Casa de Papel” creator Alex Pina and its creative team, which is early fruit of the launch of Spain’s Atresmedia Studios. “The Pier” also co-stars Alvaro Morte, the Professor in “La Casa de […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad