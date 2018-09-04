Poll: What Will Win Best Drama Series at the Emmys?

Television’s biggest night of the year is almost upon us.

The 70th annual Primetime Emmys will take place on Sept. 17, and predictions are already abound for which show will take home one of the biggest prizes of the night: best drama. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is a safe bet, leading the nominations with 22 nods after a year off from the ceremony. Plus, it’s won the award for its past two seasons.

But don’t count out the other options. Though there is a bit less buzz for last year’s winner, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in its second season, it still has a firm hold on the zeitgeist. Meanwhile, HBO’s “Westworld” is close on “Game of Thrones'” tail for most nominations with 21, and “The Crown” won the prize at the Golden Globes last year.

There’s still a lot of goodwill for some underdogs as well. Will critical favorite “The Americans” finally get Emmy recognition for its swan song, something fans have been asking for for years? Or will NBC’s “This Is Us” represent for broadcast in the category? “Stranger Things” also has the chance to win Netflix its first best drama Emmy.

Which show do you think will win? Cast your vote below!