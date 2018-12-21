The Best Gifts for ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans

A television staple since it premiered in 2007, “The Big Bang Theory” is finally coming to an end after 12 years on the air (stream, $2.99 on Amazon). What started off as a show beloved by fans for its nerdy humor and subculture references has become a global phenomenon that’s resonated with audiences young and old.

Celebrate the show and its final season by picking up one of these seven gifts (Cheesecake Factory gift card not included), which they’re sure to love more than Sheldon loves his spot.

1. “The Big Bang Theory” Complete Seasons 1-11

Catch up on the entire series to date with this Blu-ray boxed set of Seasons 1-11. The set includes cast commentary, behind-the-scenes vignettes, and other special features. It’s a solid addition to any fan’s library and a great binge-watch over the holidays. Purchase: $105.99 on Amazon.com.

2. “Big Bang Theory” Action Figures

Don’t look now, but the cast and characters from “BBT” have scored their own line of action figures. This officially licensed product features the characters in clothing inspired by specific episodes from the show. Figures measure approximately 8″ tall. Each one was released in a limited-edition batch of 820 pieces. Purchase: $16.07+ on Amazon.com.

3. Clue: “The Big Bang Theory” Edition

This TV take on the classic board game pits Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy Farrah Fowler as suspects after Sheldon is betrayed. Did Raj do it in Penny’s living room with a wiped hard drive? Or did Leonard seek revenge in the stairwell with an erased equation board? Fans of the show love the subtle shout-outs, which give this old-school game a whole new twist. Purchase: $33.86 on Amazon.com.

4. “The Big Bang Theory” LEGO Building Kit

Whether you’re an astrophysicist, an engineer, or just a dedicated fan, you’ll appreciate the level of detail that’s gone into this authentic LEGO replica of Sheldon and Leonard’s living room. The set includes LEGO figures of all seven main characters from the show, along with all the iconic set pieces, including a telescope, whiteboard, DNA model and more. Purchase: $79.99 on Amazon.com.

5. “The Big Bang Theory” Clock

From UK design firm Polkadotjelly, this contemporary wall clock features illustrated versions of the characters against a stark, white face. Choose from a natural wood or painted black bamboo frame, and customize the metal hands from four different colors. The quartz clock runs on an AA battery (not included) and features a built-in hook at the back for easy hanging. Purchase: $30.00 on Redbubble.com.

6. “The Big Bang Theory and Philosophy: Rock, Paper, Scissors, Aristotle, Locke”

How would some of the world’s greatest philosophical minds interpret the lessons and story arcs presented on the show? That’s the premise behind this book, which opines on some of the show’s most memorable conceits (Leonard Nimoy, roommate agreements, Darth Vader Force-chokes) and places them in a lighthearted discussion about ethics, science, friendships and the human condition. What would Aristotle say about Sheldon Cooper? The book has some thoughts. Purchase: $18.95 on BarnesandNoble.com.

7. Elevator Journal

Fans of the show will recognize the long-running gag of the elevator being constantly out of service. This gift finally lets the elevator get some use, as a 8″ x 5″ journal. The journal contains 320 lined pages and makes a great stocking stuffer or “just because” gift. The front cover shows the elevator blocked off by caution tape and an “out of order” sign, while the back cover shows a view of the staircase. If you know, you know. Purchase: $8.98 on Amazon.com.

