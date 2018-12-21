×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Best Gifts for ‘Big Bang Theory’ Fans

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
best big bang theory gifts
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A television staple since it premiered in 2007, “The Big Bang Theory” is finally coming to an end after 12 years on the air (stream, $2.99 on Amazon). What started off as a show beloved by fans for its nerdy humor and subculture references has become a global phenomenon that’s resonated with audiences young and old.

Celebrate the show and its final season by picking up one of these seven gifts (Cheesecake Factory gift card not included), which they’re sure to love more than Sheldon loves his spot.

1. “The Big Bang Theory” Complete Seasons 1-11

big bang theory blu-ray collection
CREDIT: Amazon

Catch up on the entire series to date with this Blu-ray boxed set of Seasons 1-11. The set includes cast commentary, behind-the-scenes vignettes, and other special features. It’s a solid addition to any fan’s library and a great binge-watch over the holidays. Purchase: $105.99 on Amazon.com.

2. “Big Bang Theory” Action Figures

big bang theory action figures

Don’t look now, but the cast and characters from “BBT” have scored their own line of action figures. This officially licensed product features the characters in clothing inspired by specific episodes from the show. Figures measure approximately 8″ tall. Each one was released in a limited-edition batch of 820 pieces. Purchase: $16.07+ on Amazon.com.

Related

3. Clue: “The Big Bang Theory” Edition

big bang theory clue game
CREDIT: Amazon

This TV take on the classic board game pits Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy Farrah Fowler as suspects after Sheldon is betrayed. Did Raj do it in Penny’s living room with a wiped hard drive? Or did Leonard seek revenge in the stairwell with an erased equation board? Fans of the show love the subtle shout-outs, which give this old-school game a whole new twist. Purchase: $33.86 on Amazon.com.

4. “The Big Bang Theory” LEGO Building Kit

big bang theory lego set
CREDIT: Amazon

Whether you’re an astrophysicist, an engineer, or just a dedicated fan, you’ll appreciate the level of detail that’s gone into this authentic LEGO replica of Sheldon and Leonard’s living room. The set includes LEGO figures of all seven main characters from the show, along with all the iconic set pieces, including a telescope, whiteboard, DNA model and more. Purchase: $79.99 on Amazon.com.

5. “The Big Bang Theory” Clock

big bang theory gifts clock
CREDIT: Redbubble

From UK design firm Polkadotjelly, this contemporary wall clock features illustrated versions of the characters against a stark, white face. Choose from a natural wood or painted black bamboo frame, and customize the metal hands from four different colors. The quartz clock runs on an AA battery (not included) and features a built-in hook at the back for easy hanging. Purchase: $30.00 on Redbubble.com.

6. “The Big Bang Theory and Philosophy: Rock, Paper, Scissors, Aristotle, Locke”

big bang theory philosophy book
CREDIT: Barnes & Noble

How would some of the world’s greatest philosophical minds interpret the lessons and story arcs presented on the show? That’s the premise behind this book, which opines on some of the show’s most memorable conceits (Leonard Nimoy, roommate agreements, Darth Vader Force-chokes) and places them in a lighthearted discussion about ethics, science, friendships and the human condition. What would Aristotle say about Sheldon Cooper? The book has some thoughts. Purchase: $18.95 on BarnesandNoble.com.

7. Elevator Journal

big bang theory elevator joke journal
CREDIT: Amazon

Fans of the show will recognize the long-running gag of the elevator being constantly out of service. This gift finally lets the elevator get some use, as a 8″ x 5″ journal. The journal contains 320 lined pages and makes a great stocking stuffer or “just because” gift. The front cover shows the elevator blocked off by caution tape and an “out of order” sign, while the back cover shows a view of the staircase. If you know, you know. Purchase: $8.98 on Amazon.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More TV

  • Beverly Hills 90210

    'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reboot in Works With Original Cast Members

    Some of the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” team may be reuniting soon, as CBS Television Studios is shopping another reboot of the 1990s teen soap franchise. Actors Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris are said to be on board for the new edition, which will be steered by [...]

  • best big bang theory gifts

    The Best Gifts for 'Big Bang Theory' Fans

    A television staple since it premiered in 2007, “The Big Bang Theory” is finally coming to an end after 12 years on the air (stream, $2.99 on Amazon). What started off as a show beloved by fans for its nerdy humor and subculture references has become a global phenomenon that’s resonated with audiences young and [...]

  • THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

    TV News Roundup: Bravo Announces 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Premiere Date

    Bravo reveals the premiere date for Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and Johnny Weir is among new cast members for Netflix’s “Spinning Out.” DATES Bravo Media’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns for Season 9 on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Lisa [...]

  • Friends

    'Friends,' 'Grey's Anatomy' Were Most Binge-Watched TV Shows of 2018, Study Finds

    “Friends” — which last aired on broadcast TV 14 years ago — was the most binge-watched television show of 2018 thanks to the full run being on Netflix, according to a new study. The sitcom about twentysomething New Yorkers nabbed the highest share of binge sessions over the course of the year, according to TV [...]

  • Best International TV Shows of 2018

    The Best International TV Series of 2018

    From Brazilian oil-rig workers to a German U-boat crew, from a Chinese concubine to a Spanish spy in Ava Gardner’s home, international TV has served up some memorable characters this year. Variety’s international correspondents take a trip around the world and pick a dozen buzzed-about shows — some of which can be seen soon on Hulu, Amazon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad