Channel 4 Picks Up ‘Berlin Station’ for U.K.

Berlin Station
CREDIT: Courtesy of Epix

Channel 4 has acquired Paramount’s critically acclaimed CIA drama “Berlin Station” for the U.K. Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution announced the sale of free-to-air and non-linear rights to the British broadcaster Monday.

Produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, “Berlin Station” has now been licensed in more than 150 territories worldwide. Two seasons of the contemporary spy drama have already aired on EPIX in the U.S., and the show was renewed for a third season in December.

The third season is currently in production in Budapest, Hungary, under new showrunner Jason Horwitch. It was announced in February that Horwitch would succeed Brad Winters, who departed the show after serving as showrunner for the first two seasons.

“Berlin Station” stars Richard Armitage, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes, Rhys Ifans, Leland Orser, Ashley Judd, Keke Palmer and Ismael Cruz Cordova. It follows the activities of CIA operatives on a global stage amid investigations of moles, terrorists and corrupt politicians, centering on Armitage’s Daniel Miller, an agent newly arrived at the CIA station in Berlin.

The series was created and is executive produced by Olen Steinhauer, with Horwitch, Oscar-winning “Forrest Gump” writer Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also serving as executive producers.

