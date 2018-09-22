You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Sherwood to Leave Disney After 21st Century Fox Deal is Complete (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after it became clear that Fox’s Peter Rice is poised to take on his duties as leader of Disney’s TV operations, with the exception of ESPN. 

Disney chief Bob Iger sought to keep Sherwood in the fold with a new position overseeing all unscripted content and news for the enlarged company, given his background as a former president of ABC News and an executive producer of “Good Morning America.”

Sherwood was said to have been intrigued at the possibility of overseeing an expanded Sky News, which was originally expected to come into the Disney fold through the 21st Century Fox acquisition. But now that Comcast has prevailed in its mano-a-mano battle with Disney for Sky, that element of the job is off the table. Sherwood delayed his final decision to stay or go until the fate of Sky was known.

Related

Sherwood declined to comment for this story.

Sherwood has headed Disney/ABC TV Group since early 2015, when he took the reins from longtime Disney executive Anne Sweeney. ABC has been in a rocky patch during Sherwood’s tenure although it gained momentum with new programming in the past two seasons. He championed ABC’s revival of “American Idol” last season amid skepticism in and outside of ABC, and the talent competition turned out to be a solid player for the for the network, albeit an expensive one.

On the cable side, Sherwood steered the former ABC Family cabler through a name change to Freeform and a big push to reach its young adult audience on the streaming and mobile platforms that increasingly drive viewing for younger demographics.

A Rhodes Scholar, Sherwood came up the ranks at ABC News and NBC News in the late 1980s and ’90s. He was named exec producer of ABC’s “Good Morning America” in 2004. He left the show in 2006 but returned as president of ABC News in 2010. On his watch, “GMA” rose in the ratings to top its a.m. arch rival “Today” in 2012 for the first time in 16 years. That momentum propelled Sherwood’s rise to the top of Disney/ABC TV Group.

Sherwood’s varied career has included penning novels, 2000’s “The Man Who Ate the 747” 2004’s “The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud,” which was adapted as a feature by Universal Pictures in 2010. Sherwood wrote the 2009 nonfiction book “The Survivors Club: The Secrets and Science That Could Save Your Life.” He had been in the process of raising money for a digital media venture tied to “Survivors Club” at the time that he was recruited back to ABC News. 

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • Ben Sherwood Set to Leave Disney

    Ben Sherwood to Leave Disney After 21st Century Fox Deal is Complete (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as

    Analysis: Sky Win Boosts Comcast as Global Streaming Wars Heat Up

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Brian Roberts and Jeremy Darroch

    Sky Backs Comcast Deal, CEO Darroch Says 'Momentum Will Only Increase' 

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Brian Roberts and Jeremy Darroch

    Sky Auction: Comcast Beats Fox With $39 Billion Bid

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Meryl Streep Wants Tracey Ullman to

    Meryl Streep Wants Tracey Ullman to Run for President

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Into The Dark -- "The Body"

    TV Review: 'Into the Dark: The Body' on Hulu

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

  • Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC EntertainmentPaley

    Bob Greenblatt Poised to Step Down as NBC Entertainment Chairman (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ben Sherwood is preparing to leave the Walt Disney Co. after Disney completes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Sherwood, who has served as Disney’s top TV executive as president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chair of the Media Networks division, had been considering options for a new role during the past two months after […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad