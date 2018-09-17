Ben Shapiro to Host Limited-Run Election Series on Fox News Channel

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox News Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel.

The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. starting September 23.

“Ben is a rising star in conservative political commentary and we are excited to add his signature style and well thought out viewpoint to our pre-election weekend lineup,”said  John Finley, senior vice president of development and production, in a prepared statement.

Each Sunday, Shapiro will be joined by a panel of experts and influential guests to discuss the major headlines of the week and their impact on the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. The one-hour program will also feature Shapiro’s unique political commentary and analysis on the major issues pertinent to younger voters, Fox News said..

“I am honored to partner with Fox News where we can provide in-depth analysis on the voting trends that will be leading the polls this November,” said Shapiro in a statement.

Shapiro is  editor-in-chief of “The Daily Wire” and host of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and is one of the best-known conservative commentators in the nation. He makes frequent appearances at college campuses across the country, and is an advocate of defending free speech and open debate.

He was hired by Creators Syndicate at the age of 17 to become the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the country. He is the author of seven nonfiction books, including “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America.” Shapiro earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 2004 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2007.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • Michael Che and Colin Jost Emmys

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Sept. 17, 2018: Emmy Awards, '9-1-1' Season 2 Premiere

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • Fox News Logo

    Ben Shapiro to Host Limited-Run Election Series on Fox News Channel

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo

    Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo Movement Is to 'Divide Men and Women'

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • Michael Che and Colon Jost photographed

    Emmys: TV Biz on Edge With Industry Shakeups and Ceremony's Move to Monday

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • The Good Cop

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Good Cop'

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • Valence Media Acquires Stake in 'Carpool

    Valence Media Acquires Stake in 'Carpool Karaoke' Producer Fulwell 73

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

  • Find me in Paris

    Nickelodeon U.K. Acquires French Tween Drama 'Find Me in Paris'

    Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel. The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad