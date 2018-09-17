Ben Shapiro to Host Limited-Run Election Series on Fox News Channel

Conservative commentator Ben Shaprio will soon be holding forth for a time on Fox News Channel.

The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Shapiro would host a four-episode series slated to run during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections. The series, “The Ben Shapiro Election Special.” will air for four consecutive weeks on Sundays between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. starting September 23.

“Ben is a rising star in conservative political commentary and we are excited to add his signature style and well thought out viewpoint to our pre-election weekend lineup,”said John Finley, senior vice president of development and production, in a prepared statement.

Each Sunday, Shapiro will be joined by a panel of experts and influential guests to discuss the major headlines of the week and their impact on the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. The one-hour program will also feature Shapiro’s unique political commentary and analysis on the major issues pertinent to younger voters, Fox News said..

“I am honored to partner with Fox News where we can provide in-depth analysis on the voting trends that will be leading the polls this November,” said Shapiro in a statement.

Shapiro is editor-in-chief of “The Daily Wire” and host of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and is one of the best-known conservative commentators in the nation. He makes frequent appearances at college campuses across the country, and is an advocate of defending free speech and open debate.

He was hired by Creators Syndicate at the age of 17 to become the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the country. He is the author of seven nonfiction books, including “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America.” Shapiro earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA in 2004 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2007.