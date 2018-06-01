Unscripted Producers Ben Shank, Matt Sprouse Launch York and Wilder Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Unscripted executive producers Ben Shank and Matt Sprouse have partnered to form a new content studio called York and Wilder, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new production company’s debut project, “Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak,” premiered May 28th on A&E Network to 1.6 million viewers, making it the second highest-rated original program for A&E this season.

Prior to forming York and Wilder, Shank served as senior vice president of programming at Engel Entertainment where he oversaw series such as “Northwoods Law” and “Lone Star Law” for Animal Planet.

Sprouse previously served as vice president of programming at Jupiter Entertainment, overseeing programs like the “An American Murder Mystery’ franchise for Investigation Discovery and as well as “Welcome to Myrtle Manor” for TLC.

The pair have collectively produced over 500 hours of television for networks including ABC, Oxygen, Discovery, History, FYI, HGTV, Food Network, NatGeo, Lifetime, and DIY.

York and Wilder is headquartered in New York with a satellite office in Austin, TX. The studio is represented by ICM Partners.