×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ben Mendelsohn to Star in HBO Series Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider,’ Jason Bateman to Direct

By

Joseph's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Mendelsohn Robin Hood Origins
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

HBO has ordered a series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Outsider” with Ben Mendelsohn attached to star, Variety has learned.

In addition, Jason Bateman will direct the first two episodes and executive produce.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More TV

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad