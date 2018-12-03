Ben Mendelsohn to Star in HBO Series Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Outsider,’ Jason Bateman to Direct

HBO has ordered a series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Outsider” with Ben Mendelsohn attached to star, Variety has learned.
